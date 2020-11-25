The final week of the regular season for the Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team was prety much a microcosm of the entire year.
Aitkin split a pair of matches, rescheduled and canceled matches and got their coach back – all in the span of 72 hours.
On the court, the Gobblers went on the road to beat Crosby-Ironton, and then dropped the season final Nov. 20 to Pine River-Backus.
The win at C-I was one that coach Julie Asmus was happy with.
“We played really well,” Asmus said. “We had three JV players step up and help us out. I am really proud of how the girls played, it was a big win.”
Aitkin was led by Lydia Fellerman, who had 12 kills, four aces and six digs. Rae Nyberg had eight kills and Noelle Jones had six, while Ally Ehnstrom had 33 set assists.
Aitkin got Asmus back on the court in time for the Nov. 20 matchup with Pine River-Backus, which was supposed to be Staples/Motley but that team opted out.
The Tigers came to town instead looking to finish their season with a win.
Aitkin, who also had its match with Detroit Lakes on Nov. 19 canceled, worked hard but the Tigers were too much.
The Tigers controlled things after a close first set and went on to the win, finishing 4-2 on the season.
“We never really got into our rhythm, it was a hard night,” Asmus said. “It was an emotional night for our seniors and they knew it would be their last game.
“We had a little trouble with our serving, which is unlike us,” she added. “We found our momentum in spurts but couldn’t keep it rolling.
“Rae Nyberg played great defense against the Tigers, her best of the season, and our blocking was OK,” the coach added.
The Gobblers were led by Jones with seven kills, three blocks and an ace. Fellerman had six kills and nine digs, while Teagan Piecek had four kills. Ally Ehnstrom had 23 set assists and 11 digs and Kate Pelarski had 15 digs.
Asmus wished her seniors well. “I wish to thank the seniors for the last two years for letting me coach them and all the things they taught me,” the coach said. “A big thanks to the parents as well, they’ve been right with us through a weird season.”
The Gobblers finished 6-5 on the abbreviated season.
