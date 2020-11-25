Aitkin volleyball’s senior class was honored Nov. 20, in what would be the season finale against Pine River-Backus, a match that was originally supposed to be Staples-Motley. The Gobblers fell in three sets, but swept Crosby-Ironton earlier in the week. Shown here are, front from left – Kate Pelarski, Trista Brandt, Ally Ehnstrom; back row – Lydia Fellerman, Noelle Jones, Maddie Buisman and Sarah McMillian.