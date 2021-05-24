A sweep of the singles matches propelled the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team to a 6-1 victory over Cloquet in the opening round of the Section 7A team tournament at the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center May 19.
The win put the Gobblers into the team semis at Hermantown May 24.
The Gobblers finished the regular season 6-6 after a 6-1 beating of the visiting Hibbing Bluejackets May 17.
The Gobblers swept the doubles matches and won three of four singles to capture the victory.
Aitkin 6, Cloquet 1
#1 Singles James Much (A) beat Logan Beck 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Owen Hagen (A) beat Ethan Lavan 6-0, 6-1
#3 Singles Ben Harris (A) beat Tyler Leppi 6-1, 6-0
#4 Singles Josh Hagestuen (A) bet Marco Zegan 6-0, 6-1
#1 Doubles Seth Watts/Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Adem Blesnt/Ty Wolter 6-1, 6-1
#2 Doubles Blaise Sanford/Joey Haasken (A) beat Jonah Bryant-Nikki 6-3, 6-4
#3 Doubles T.J. Sabyan/Sam Bailey (C) beat Zander Peterson/Wyatt Crowther 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
Aitking 6, Hibbing 1
#1 Singles James Much (A) beat Isaac Hildenbrand 6-1, 6-0
#2 Singles Owen Hagen (A) beat Drew Anderson 7-5, 6-3
#3 Singles Josh Hagestuen (A) beat Tristen Baboch 6-4, 6-2
#4 Singles Cooper Anderson (H) beat Zander Peterson 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Seth Watts/Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Isaiah Hildenbrand/Jack Gabardi 6-0, 7-5
#2 Doubles Blaise Sanford/Ben Harris (A) beat Christen Dickson/Andrew Hendrickson 6-3, 6-1
#3 Doubles Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther (A) beat Benny Gall/Gavin Schwibuser 6-4, 6-3
