Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers added four wins to end the regular season at 21-4 before going into Section 7AA action next week.
On Feb. 3, the Gobblers filled the stands in the AHS old gym to recognize the seven seniors and parents of all the wrestlers in the last home match of the season. Once again the fans were not disappointed. Even though it was only a dual, there was a lot of good competition and excitement as the match came down to a 35-34 finish in the Gobblers’ favor over the Brainerd Warriors.
The Gobblers finished their regular season action at Grand Rapids on Friday in a quad with the hosting Thunderhawks, Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin and Chisago Lakes, adding three more wins to the season record. They recorded a 78-3 win over GNK and 72-10 over Chisago Lakes before beating Section 7AA foe, Grand Rapids, 45-22.
Section action will start with team quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 17, at Pine City, with finals on Friday at Mora to determine which team will represent Section 7AA at State. Individuals will wrestle in Cloquet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
Aitkin, 35
Brainerd, 34
106-Jacob Benson-Vick won by technical fall over Landon Elling.
113-John Pelarski fell to Easton Dircks.
120-Dane Larson fell to Isaiah Germann.
126-Nathan Trotter won a 4-2 decision over Cade Ostrowksi.
132-James Erickson lost a 1-3 decision to Elijah Germann.
138-Marshall Larson won a 5-1 decision in a re-match with Isaiah Jillson.
145-Kenny Erickson pinned Hunter Bergin in 3:48.
152-Carson Kullhem lost a 4-14 major decision to Gabe Wagner.
160-Hayden Workman received a forfeit.
170-Jacob Williams pinned Adam Cox in 4:14.
182-Dan Decent fell to Shane Carlson.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 4-7 decision to Ethan Kosloski.
220-Nathan Stifter cinched the match with a pin on the buzzer at 1:59 over Titus Thompson.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton fell to Dalton Barrett.
Tyler Hacker, Madelyn Strohmayer, Noah Roettger and Kyle Hacker won exhibition matches for the JV.
Aitkin, 78
GNK, 3
106-113 - Forfeit.
120-Dane Larson pinned Jovanna Volker in :23.
126-182 - Forfeit.
195-Zach Leitinger pinned Kanye Wood in :44.
220-Nathan Stifter lost a 3-4 decision to Mason Marx.
.Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Cole Hart in :13.
Aitkin, 72
Chisago Lakes, 10
106-126 - Forfeit.
132-James Erickson pinned Franklin Stark in 3:12.
138- Forfeit
145-Marshall Larson pinned Hayden Trupe in 4:23.
152-160 – Forfeit.
170-Jacob Williams pinned Stephen Weiss in :55.
182-Dan Decent fell to Connor Fredrickson
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 0-8 major to Logan Bender.
220-Hwt. – Forfeit.
Aitkin, 45
Grand Rapids, 22
106-Jacob Benson-Vick lost a 3-8 decision to Joey Sealey.
113-John Pelarski fell to Alex Lehman.
120-Kyle Hacker pinned Warren Ritter in 3:41.
126-Nathan Trotter lost a 4-2 decision to Connor Wakefield.
132-James Erickson pinned Sam Villeneuve-Soule in 5:22.
138- Kenny Erickson won an 8-2 decision over Tanner Morlan.
145-Marshall Larson pinned Phil Keenan in 5:58.
152-Hayden Workman won an 11-5 decision over Ripley Means.
160-Carson Kullhem won a 9-2 decision over Jackson Thompson.
170-Daniel Decent fell to Dusty Wilke
182-Jacob Williams pinned Westin Danielson in 5:37.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a6-15 major to Zach Wilke.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Mason Peterson in 2:55.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Luke Workman, Tyler Hacker, Jeremiah Cortez and Dane Larson won exhibition matches for the JV.
STROHMAYER GETS THE GOLD
Aitkin sophomore, Madelyn Strohmayer wrestled her way to the top of the 114 pound bracket in the Pine Island Girl’s Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 5.
With girls representing 30 different teams from Minnesota and Iowa, Strohmayer, the number one seed with a 20-2 record, pinned her way to the finals in 2:54, 1:26 and 2:58.
She claimed the gold with a 6-4 decision over Owatonna senior, Rian Grunwald in the final match.
Aitkin open wrestling tournament this weekend
The Aitkin Wrestling Club will hold the Noel Bailey Open K-6 Round Robin Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Aitkin High School.
Weigh-ins and registration will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. for kindergarten through second grade; 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m. for fifth and sixth grade. Wrestling will begin at approximately 11 a.m.
