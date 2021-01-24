The Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers lost both of their matches in the long-waited season opener Jan. 15 to 2020 State Class A team entrants.
The Gobblers opened the triangular on the home mat losing 47-23 to the Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Gators, before falling to the Bertha Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie Raiders, 59-18 in the final match. BHVPP won the second match, 42-39 over the Gators.
Aitkin will be at Deer River Thursday to take on the Warriors and the Cloquet Lumberjacks. The Gobblers will wrestle at Royalton against the Royals and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, also both 2020 State teams.
The Gobblers are slated to be at Albany Jan. 26 with the Foley Falcons. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. each night. It is possible that most matches can be heard on 930AM or 103FM or live-streamed through the host school website, as spectators are limited and must be pre-registered.
Wrestling, along with other high school sports, struggle with COVID-19 protocols, but need to follow guidelines to keep the season going.
BGMR 47, AITKIN 23
106-John Pelarski started off his varsity career pinning Emmitt Isane in :50.
113-Madeline Strohmayer lost by fall to Elliott Isane.
120-Nathan Trotter kept working for the 9-7 decision over Jaxon Janousek.
126-Marshall Larson wrestled a 21-5 technical fall over Bode Zeller.
132-Kenny Erickson lost by fall to senior, Tony Olson.
138-Walker Jones lost a 3-8 decision to Garrett Undeberg.
145-Aitkin forfeited
152-Hayden Workman got the takedown and added three near-fall in overtime to win a 11-6 decision over Brogan Beito.
160-Jack Grell pinned Damion Hanson in 1:19.
170-Dan Decent lost by fall to Ethan Waage.
182-Hunter Hills lost by technical fall to Gator power, Caleb Vacura.
195-Zack Leitinger lost a 3-8 decision to Nathan Waage.
220-Isaac Nelson lost by fall to Dawson Beito.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode lost by fall to Dominik Vacura.
Jake McGuire, Jackson Cline and Tyler Hacker won exhibition matches for the JV.
BHVPP 59, AITKIN 18
106-John Pelarski lost by technical fall to Bennett Arceneau.
113-Jackson Cline lost by fall to David Revering.
120-Nathan Trotter lost by fall to Deagan Captain.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Evan Jares in 3:21.
132-Kenny Erickson lost by fall to Aiden Larson.
138-Walker Jones lost a 6-12 decision to Reese Thompson.
145-Aitkin forfeited
152-Hayden Workman pinned Gauge Malon in 1:36.
160-Jack Grell pinned Justin Koehn in 1:57.
170-Dan Decent lost by fall to Mason Schoeder.
182-Hunter Hills lost by fall to Hunter Dean.
195-Zack Leitinger lost a 5-10 decision to Tyler Eggert.
220-Isaac Nelson lost by fall to Koel Ploutz.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode lost by fall to James Grant.
JV exhibition matches were won by Jake McGuire, Tyler Hacker and Tyler Franke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.