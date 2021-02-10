Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers went 2-2 for the week to even up their record at 6-6.
The Gobblers hosted the Proctor-Hermantown Rails and the Brainerd Warriors on the home mat Feb. 4. Aitkin won its first match of the night 64-12 over the Rails, before falling to the Warriors, 22-40.
Brainerd topped Proctor 76-6 in the other match of the triangular. Friday the Gobblers split the triangular at North Branch, defeating the Vikings 54-22 before being swept up by the Anoka Tornados, 54-18.
Junior Marshall Larson claimed his 100th career win during the North Branch match. Larson, ranked No. 1 in Class A at 120 pounds and freshman Nathan Trotter, ranked No. 3 at 113, tallied wins in all four matches last week.
Aitkin was slated to be at Long Prairie last night for a tri with Class A’s No. 1 ranked Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville Wolves and Class 2A’s eighth ranked Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus Road Crew.
Feb. 12 the Gobblers will be at the Crosby-Ironton High School for a triangular with Ogilvie and neighboring rivals, the C-I Rangers. Wrestling is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. All matches are subject to change to follow MDH and MSHSL guidelines. Most matches are live-streamed through the host school website or heard on 930 AM or 103FM, as spectators are limited and must be pre-registered.
AITKIN 64, PRHT 12
106-John Pelarski received a forfeit.
113-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
120-Marshall Larson, forfeit.
126-James Erickson, forfeit.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 3-9 decision to Robert Laasko.
138-Carson Kullhem wrestled an 11-1 major decision over Gabe Castleman.
145-Walker Jones fell to Zac McPhee.
152-Hayden Workman, forfeit.
160-Jack Grell, forfeit.
170-Jacob Williams lost a 6-9 decision to Hanry Ringdahl.
182-Hunter Hills, forfeit.
195-Josh Hagestuen pinned John Becker in 3:09.
220-Nathan Stifter, forfeit.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode, forfeit.
Dylan Cartie, Jake McGuire and Andy Hays won JV exhibition matches.
BRAINERD 40, AITKIN 22
106-John Pelarski fell to Easton Dircks.
113-Nathan Trotter wrestled a 4-1 decision over Cade Ostrowski.
120-Marshall Larson kept moving for a 22-9 major over Isaiah Germann.
126-James Erickson lost a close 2-3 decision to Elijah Germann.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 2-14 major decision to Warrior senior, Kyle Eschenbacher.
138-Carson Kullhem lost a 1-3 decision to Isaiah Jillson.
145-Walker Jones fell to Warrior power, Gabe Wagner.
152-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Jaden Petrie.
160-Jack Grell pinned Ben Broberg in 3:54.
170-Jacob Williams won a 12-9 decision over Gus Wagner.
182-Hunter Hills won an 11-8 decision over Damien Bentho.
195-Josh Hagestuen lost by fall to Shane Carlson.
220-Nathan Stifter lost by fall to Forrest Gibson.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode won a 4-0 decision over Cole Larkin.
Dylan Cartie won a JV exhibition match and Isaac Nelson won two, both in overtime.
AITKIN 58, NO. BRANCH 22
106-John Pelarski lost a 2-14 major decision to Evan Pommer.
113-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
120-Marshall Larson, forfeit.
126-James Erickson, forfeit.
132-Kenny Erickson, forfeit.
138-Carson Kullhem, forfeit.
145-Walker Jones lost by injury default to Josh Logan.
152-Hayden Workman fell to Ashton LaBelle.
160-Jack Grell lost by fall to Brandt Bombard.
170-Jacob Williams wrestled an 18-6 major decision over Tanner Cummings.
182-Hunter Hills, forfeit.
195-Josh Hagestuen, forfeit.
220-Nathan Stifter, forfeit.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Caleb Norwig.
Kyle Hacker and Jake McGuire won exhibition matches for the JV.
ANOKA 54, AITKIN 18
106-John Pelarski fell to Austin West.
113-Nathan Trotter grabbed a pin in :54 over Garrett Wittek.
120-Marshall Larson pinned Nate Nosko in 1:42.
126-James Erickson lost by fall to Ashton Wollon.
132-Kenny Erickson lost by fall to Carter Ban.
138-Carson Kullhem lost a technical fall battle to Braden Howes.
145-Aitkin forfeited.
152-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Noah Torgerson.
160-Jack Grell lost a 7-10 decision to Caleb Brandenburg.
170-Jacob Williams lost a close 7-8 decision to Jacob Whitaker.
182-Hunter Hills lost a 4-14 major to Jaden Burandt.
195-Josh Hagestuen lost a 5-9 decision to Sean Jordan.
220-Nathan Stifter, forfeit.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Tyler Nebelung.
Jackson Cline, Tyler Hacker and Kyle Hacker won exhibition matches.
