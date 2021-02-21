Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers went 2-2 for the week, losing both matches in the Long Prairie triangular before heating up the mat at Crosby to take down both Ogilvie and the C-I Rangers.
The Gobblers fell to the Class A’s No. 1 ranked Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville Wolves, 13-60 in the first match Feb. 9, before losing 22-49 to Mid-State Conference foe, the Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus Road Crew at Long Prairie.
Aitkin picked off two section opponents Feb. 12 – the Ogilvie Lions, 64-12 and the Crosby-Ironton Rangers, 50-18 in the C-I triangular. With the Rangers being in the Mid-State Conference, the win puts the Gobblers at 1-1 in conference action and 8-8 for the season.
Aitkin is slated to wrestle in the Elk River Triangular with Centennial High School Thursday and will be on the home mat Friday with Detroit Lakes and Bemidji. On Feb. 23, the Gobblers will be at Cass Lake with the BCLB Bears and Mille Lacs Raiders. Wrestling is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
LPGE-B 60, AITKIN 13
106-John Pelarski fell to Connor Flan.
113-Nathan Trotter lost a 2-7 decision to Gavin Albers.
120-Marshall Larson won a 14-6 major decision over Mason Bruder.
126-James Erickson lost by fall to Braden Thom.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 7-10 decision to Omar Zamora.
138-Aitkin forfeited.
145-Hayden Workman fell to Carter Meiners.
152-Jack Grell lost by fall to Landon Gode.
160-Jacob Williams got the takedown in overtime to win a 7-5 decision over Tate Twardowski .
170-Josh Hagestuen lost by fall to Mason Gode.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Shawn Houdek in 1:29.
195-Aitkin foreited.
220-Nathan Stifter lost by fall to Joseph Mideendorf.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Trey Lancaster.
Tyler Franke, Jackson Cline, Jake McGuire, Dan Decent, Tyler Decent and Kyle Hacker won JV exhibition matches.
PLPRB 49, AITKIN 22
106-John Pelarski lost a 0-14 major decision to Parker Zutter.
113-Nathan Trotter got the escape in overtime to win an 8-7 decision over Easton Miller.
120-Tyler Hacker lost by fall to Max Trumpold.
126-Marshall Larson, forfeit.
132-James Erickson lost by fall to Owen Carlson.
138-Kenny Erickson fell to Caleb Ruhl.
145-Hayden Workman lost a 7-12 decision to Karsen Kinyon.
152-Jack Grell won an 8-3 decision over Finnegan O’Dell.
160-Jacob Williams wrestled a 13-4 major decision over Chance Abraham.
170-Josh Hagestuen fell to Austin Staricha.
182-Hunter Hills lost by fall to Connor Tulenchik.
195-Aitkin forfeited.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Matthew Foster in 5:16.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode lost by fall to Riley Peters.
Jackson Cline, Maddie Strohmayer, Andy Hays and Kyle Hacker won JV exhibition matches.
AITKIN 64, OGILVIE 12
106-John Pelarski won a 13-3 major decision over Beau Hudoba.
113-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
120-Marshall Larson 19-4 technical fall in 4:20 over Isaiah Voss.
126-James Erickson won an 8-0 major decision over Aydan Peterson.
132-Kenny Erickson, forfeit.
138-Carson Kullhem won a 3-2 overtime decision over Brett Hudoba.
145-Dylan Cartie pinned Greyson Pike in 1:40.
152-Jack Grell lost by disqualification to Lion’s senior, Ethan Warren.
160-Jacob Williams, forfeit.
170-Jacob Hagestuen pinned Carter Magaard in 3:14.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Ethan Houtsma in :56.
195-Zach Leitinger, forfeit.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Gavin McLewis.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode pinned Riley Lambert in :59.
Maddie Strohmayer, Dan Decent, Jackson Cline, Isaac Nelson, Andy Hays, Tyler Decent and Jake McGuire won exhibition matches for the JV.
Aitkin 50, C-I 18
106-John Pelarski pinned Michael Anderson in 1:30.
113-Nathan Trotter won a 2-0 decision over Dillan Barna.
120-Tyler Hacker lost by fall to Cam Durant.
126-Marshall Larson, forfeit.
132-James Erickson pinned Fletcher Peterson in 1:10.
138-Kenny Erickson followed suit, pinning Colby Hanson in 1:38.
145-Carson Kullhem lost a 0-6 battle to John Paul Fitzpatrick.
152-Jack Grell wrestled an 18-3 technical fall in 2:37 over Isaac Turner.
160-Jacob Williams won a 9-4 decision over Jake Klancher.
170-Josh Hagestuen fell to Hayden McGowan.
182-Hunter Hills lost a back and forth 10-12 decision to Michael Fitzpatrick.
195-Zach Leitinger pinned Kale Dugan in 3:50.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Ben Gripentrog in :29.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode won an 8-2 decision over Conner Zender.
Tyler Franke won an exhibition match for JV.
