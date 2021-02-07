Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers swept the triangular at Walker on Fri., Jan. 29.
They won a close 41-36 brawl over the Fosston-Bagley Brawlers and easily handled the Walker-Hackensack-Ackley-Nevis Wolves, 55-18. The Brawlers topped the Wolves 57-21 in the first match of the night.
Aitkin is slated to be on the home mat Thursday with Brainerd and Proctor and at North Branch on Friday. Also on the calendar, the Gobblers will be at Long Prairie on Feb. 9.
Wrestling is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. All matches are subject to change to follow MDH and MSHSL guidelines. Most matches are live-streamed through the host school website or heard on 930 AM or 103FM, as spectators are limited and must be pre-registered.
AITKIN 41, FB 36
106-John Pelarski wrestled a 20-5 technical fall over Koltyn Larson.
113-Jackson Cline fell to Aiden Wolfe.
120-Nathan Trotter received a forfeit.
126-Marshall Larson cradled up Alex Thompson for a quick pin in :21.
132-Kenny Erickson won a 12-6 decision over Zach Thompson.
138-Walker Jones hung on for the 10-8 decision over Keegan Senger.
145-Carson Kullhem was back in the line-up for Aitkin, pinning Mason Erickson in 3:52.
152-Hayden Workman won by injury default over Tegan Larson.
160-Dan Decent lost by fall to Jayce Thompson.
170-Jacob Williams lost by fall to Brawler veteran, Carter Sorenson.
182-Hunter Hills fell to Dane Schoenborn.
195-Josh Hagestuen lost by fall to Jessie Beckman.
220-Isaac Nelson lost by fall to Zach Swenson.
Hwt.-Nathan Stifter grabbed a much needed pin in :54 over Alex Hagen.
Kyle Hacker, Jake McGuire, Demetis Mickelson, Sam Ostrode, James Erickson and Noah Roettger won exhibition matches for the JV.
AITKIN 55, WHAN 18
106-John Pelarski lost a 0-3 decision to Wolves senior, Dylan Johnson.
113-Jackson Cline received a forfeit.
120-Nathan Trotter wrestled a 6-4 decision over Dawson Mcgee.
126-Marshall Larson, forfeit.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 7-12 decision to Callen Whitney.
138-Walker Jones, forfeit.
145-Carson Kullhem, forfeit
152-Hayden Workman grabbed a quick pin in :19 over Payden Yeats.
160-Dan Decent lost by fall to senior Steven Hausken.
170-Jacob Williams wrestled a 20-5 technical fall in 5:36 over Devin Johnson.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Fischer Smith in 4:45.
195-Josh Hagestuen fell to Jonny Johnson.
220-Isaac Nelson racked up the points for a 23-8 technical fall in 5:37 over Phillip Crocker.
Hwt.-Nathan Stifter pinned Dan Patten in 1:32.
James Erickson, Sam Ostrode and Kyle Hacker won exhibition matches for the JV.
