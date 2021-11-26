The Aitkin All Starz head coach Kaitlin Wake is starting her second year in Aitkin and although the numbers are down in 2021, the girls are excited to start the season and look forward to performing in front of crowds again.
A parents’ performance was held Nov. 23, and the dancers are getting ready for their first competition at Rocori High School on Dec. 3.
“Things have been going good, this is our fourth week and the girls are getting their groove back,” according to Wake. The 15 girls in camp are all excited to be back. “We are excited to have our fans back and look forward to the competition at Rocori. Frazee will be there and my sister is on that team so that’s exciting for me personally,” said Wake.
The All Starz, in years past, has performed at halftime of basketball games during the season and they are still hoping to do some things during the year, “We have been thinking of ways to perform in front of the community. There are so many things going on and so many things to do it’s tough to find time but we’re working on it,” added Wake. With five members on the “Jazz” team and 14 on the “High Kick” team things will be a little different, but they will still fill up the floor.
