The Aitkin All Starz finally got in some competition Jan. 29, traveling to Pelican Rapids and picking up a pair of top-3 finishes.
The team was second in the varsity jazz competition and third in the varsity high kick.
The junior varsity squad could not attend due to a COVID-19 issue, so it was just the two performances. That was enough for new head coach Kaitlin Wake.
“I thought it went super well,” Wake said. “The girls were prepared and fired up.
“They have been working very hard and have overcome a lot of obstacles but man, are they hard workers,” she added. “This competition was just the beginning to this crazy season and I have a feeling it’s going to be a amazing one.”
It was a long trip for just two performances, but well worth it according to assistant coach Andrea Zasmeta.
“I was pleased with the two dances,” Zasmeta said. “That’s the first time they have performed in front of anyone – no halftime at basketball games, no parents’ performance - so for jumping right in against some of last year’s best I was happy.
“They were close and we’re happy with that first positive step,” she added. “Anyone who knows me they know I will study and we will fix and we will buckle down and work to clean up the dance and make the necessary adjustments. I’m proud of what they have accomplished so far in these crazy times.”
The All-Starz are in action at Crosby-Ironton on Feb.5.
