To say it has been an interesting season for the Aitkin All Starz is the understatement of the year.
The season came to an end March 13 at Edina High School in the Minnesota State High School League State Dance Tournament.Although the All Starz finished eighth of 12 teams, the coaches felt the team learned a lot in a difficult year.
“I was very happy with what we accomplished this season,” said Andrea Zasmeta, who coaches the Aitkin high kick squad. “I know COVID-19 happened to everybody, but with this team we just didn’t get much out of Zoom practices.
“We needed to get on the floor but they hung in there and worked hard,” she added.
Zasmeta said that the state experience was different than previous years, with the team being led off the bus into a holding area – with no real place to stretch at the school.
“We had half of our kids who had never been to the state so we were nervous,” Zasmeta said. “The parents actually had a better experience than we did. They got to watch four teams and all we saw was when the team ahead of us came off the floor.
“I had hoped to make the top 10 and we did that so I was happy,” she added.
Melana Ryan was participating in her fourth state event and she echoed what Zasmeta said.
“It was so different from any other trips for me,” Ryan said. “I like having a lot of fans cheering in the stands. I am so grateful for all the support we have had.
She added that this year taught her how being together is important for team success.
“I think that the quarantine this year made us stronger,” Ryan said. “It helped us adapt and become a lot closer. It was important for me individually to get back to state because we had unfinished business and wanted to take care of that.
“I’ve been dealing with injuries so the season as a whole was challenging,” she added.
Alaina Hagestuen was a co-captain for this year’s team and she talked about this year’s state tourney.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hagestuen said. “It looked very different than past tournaments.”
Hagestuen said the team had to carry everything in with them and place it by the exit door of the gym. Once the All Starz were done, they grabbed everything and boarded the bus.
She added, though, that the sport was lucky to have a state tournament.
“There were multiple challenges,” Hagestuen said. “We started a month or so later than normal and having to work out, run and dance in a mask was super challenging and is still something to get used to.
“Our team as a whole was quarantined a number of times meaning we had to use Zoom practices,” she added. “That made it very hard to clean up our dances as you can’t see what everyone else is doing. Many challenges but our team stuck through it.”
Lac qui Parle won both the jazz and high kick in Class A.
The All Starz say goodbye to four seniors – Bailey Reisewitz, Justine Johnson, Jazmine Vogtlin and Rachael Roettger.
“They have given so much to this program and they will be missed,” Zasmeta said.
Hagestuen said it was “an amazing feeling” to get back to state.
“Coming off of last year, girls were feeling disappointment that they didn’t get that experience,” she said. “This year hearing our name called at sections was amazing, especially after the year we’ve had through the pandemic.”
