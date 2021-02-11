All Starz finish second – twice

The Aitkin All-Starz picked up a couple of second-place finishes at Crosby-Ironton Feb. 5 in the five-team event. C-I won the high kick with four rank points while the All-Starz were next with 7.5, and Pierz was third with 9 rank points. Bemidji won the jazz division with three rank points, followed by Aitkin with eight and C-I with 11. All-Starz Assistant Coach Andrea Zasmeta was pleased, saying, “I was happy with a pair of seconds in this competition. We’ll work hard this week and see how things go this Saturday at Detroit Lakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.