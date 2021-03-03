The Aitkin All Starz were sitting on the floor at the high school last Saturday when the news they were hoping for came in.
The All Starz will be making the trip to the Minnesota State High School League State Dance Meet in Edina in two weeks, as the high-kick team finished third in Section competition.
“It wasn’t our best effort, but we were hoping it was good enough and it was,” said coach Kaitlin Wake. “We have work to do, but these girls are so special and they are determined to do well at state.
“We came back right after performing and waited at the school, doing a lot of bonding and talking and celebrating a couple of birthdays while we were waiting,” Wake added.
The All Starz high kick team was third behind winner Bagley and second-place Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
The jazz team finished fifth and did not qualify for state.
Edina High School will host the state event March 13.
For more on the All Starz qualifying for state, see next week’s edition of the Aitkin Independent Age.
