The Aitkin All Starz will host a dance camp, “Dancing with the Starz,” Oct. 21-22 at Rippleside Elementary School, as the team begins to gear up for its season.
The camp is sponsored by the Aitkin All Starz Booster Club. All classes will be taught by All Starz dancers and the team’s two coaches – head coach Kaitlin Wake and assistant Justice Ramos.
Wake is entering her second season as head coach. She is a student at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where she hopes to become an elementary school teacher. She has been dancing since she was 3, and has danced with the Minnesota Ballet in Duluth.
Ramos, meanwhile, was born and raised in Aitkin and is an alumni of the All Starz. She was a member of three of Aitkin’s state tournament title squads and helped choreograph her senior year.
“I am excited to be a part of the organization that made me into the woman I am today and to give back to the program that gave me so much,” Ramos said.
There is a cost related to the camp, which includes a t-shirt, All Starz water bottle, six hours of training and the opportunity to perform at the All Starz Holiday Show.
For information on fees, go to isd1.ce.eleyo.com.
The All Starz are ready to begin their season at the end of this month, with tryouts Oct. 25. Time and location have yet to be determined.
