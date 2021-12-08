The Aitkin All Starz were on the road at Rocori on Dec. 4 for their first meet of the season.
Both high kick and jazz showed improvement from earlier in the week. High kick finished in eighth place and jazz finished in seventh place out of 14 teams.
They will be back in action in the Mid-State Conference meet on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Pequot Lakes, then the team is headed for the Waconia Invitational on Dec. 11.
Coach Kaitlin Wake was unavailable for comment.
