The Aitkin All Starz have had a tough season and this week they prepare for the upcoming MSHSL Section Dance Meet at Wadena this Saturday.
The team has had two competitions canceled and has struggled to hold practice, often working through Zoom versus in person.
“Our lines for formations are essential to being together on that gym floor,” said assistant coach Andrea Zasmeta.
However, she’s using the phrase “adapt and overcome” this year.
“We will go to sections this week and give it everything we’ve got,” she said.
