The Aitkin Gobbler girls team won the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational while the boys finished second on April 22.
For the girls, Savannah Holm won the 100m hurdles in 18.78 and Tika May won the 300m hurdles in 54.29. Teagan Piecek won the triple jump with a leap of 30’03.50.
Second place finishes went to Piecek in the 200m dash, Aiesha Alarab in the discus, and the 4x100 relay team of Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jessica Much and Jillian Cline. Kira Hamilton was also second in the 1600m run and Allie Ostrowski was second in the 3200m run.
Aitkin scored 135.41 points to win the meet while Crosby-Ironton was second with 81.75 points.
On the boys side, C-I won the meet with 108 points and Aitkin was next with 96.50 points.
Aitkin was led by Anton Roettele with a pair of seconds, in the 110m hurdles and the high jump. Alex Palm was second in the long jump and Lucas Moen was second in the 800m run. The 4x100 relay team of Palm, Roettele and Jacob Williams was second while the 4x200 team of Palm, Mason Boyd, Williams and Williams also finished number two. The 4x800 relay followed suit with Moen, Tyler Franke, Clayton Purdy and Breckyn Williams competing in that event.
GRC RELAY MEET
It was an interesting day at Hinckley-Finlayson April 19 as the 2022 GRC Relay Meet was held. The Aitkin Gobblers secured seven first or second places in the girls event while the boys had five events where they were first or runnerup.
The girls won the 4x100 relay in 55.93 with Teagan Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Charlotte Olesen and Rae Nyberg while the girls shuttle hurdle also took first.
They also were second in the 4x1600 meter relay with Hannah Slette, Ellory Grund, Bella Henline and Kira Hamilton posting a time of 27.40. Aitkin was runnerup in the high jump with Ava Christensen, Grace Hanson, Tallulah Houser and Bela May and were second in the girls long jump with Savannah Holm, Emma Jacobson, Piecek and Brita Westman. They were also second in the triple jump with Holm, Jacobson, Piecek and Madelyn Strohmayer. The final second place finish went to the 800m sprint medley team of Piecek, Jillian Cline, Emma Miles and Nyberg.
The boys team garnered four firsts led by the 4x100 relay team of Mason Boyd, Alex Palm, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams with a time of 48.82. The 4x200 relay was also first in a time of 1:42.10 with the same four competing in that event.
The high jump was first with Lucas Moen, Anton Roettele and Joseph Buisman making up that team and the triple jump team, Jaelend Williams, Clayton Purdy, Boyd and Craig Visnovec also captured first place.
The Gobblers were second in the shuttle hurdle event to round out placings in the top two.
Aitkin returns to action May 3 at home in a multiple team invitational.
MERCS TRACK
Parker Jackson captured first place in two events and Darian Morgart won the 400m dash in 56.92 to lead the McGregor Mercs at the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational April 22.
Jackson won the 1600m run with a time of 4:50.15 and the 3200m run in 11:15.61. Meanwhile Emma Warner won the 200m dash with a time of 29.52. Kari Rice was second in the shot and the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also finished second.
The Mercs are back in action April 29 at Pine City.
