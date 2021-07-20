Anglers finish season at state

The accolades continue to roll in for the Aitkin Anglers, who participated in the TBF Student Angler Association Minnesota State Tournament on Lake Waconia July 13.
Tyler Bill and Westin Justen pulled in 17.10 pounds of fish to capture second place in the event.
Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr hauled in 11.04 pounds for 33rd, while Carter Schwerin and Damon Washburn caught 9.06 pounds, good for 40th place in the competition.
Coach Dan Borseth was pleased with the results.
“Anytime you can come home with hardware, that’s great,” Borseth said. “Tyler and Westin fish hard every time out. It was hot but they brought in a nice bag of fish.
“The kids all did well,” Borseth said. “They had fun and caught some nice fish. I’m proud of all of them. There were 52 boats out on the lake and we got a second so it was a great tourney for us.”
