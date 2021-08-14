The Aitkin Anglers fishing team is looking forward to its next competition, the Student Anglers Tournament Trail State Team Championships Aug. 29-30 on Leech Lake in Walker.
This is a Minnesota State High School event.
Meanwhile Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr, who finished second in the co-ed division at the World Finals out of 398 boats, have been informed that they have both won a $40,000 scholarship to Kentucky Christian College in Grayson, Kentucky.
“It’s pretty exciting that our anglers can compete for this kind of scholarship,” said coach Dan Borseth. “What a great way to pay for their education and continue to fish on a college team. The head coach has already reached out to us to come visit this winter.”
There will also be a fundraiser coming up for the team, a fish fry on Sept. 11 at the Aitkin American Legion from 4:30-7:30 p.m. to keep the kids on the water fishing.
The team will have their final virtual event Sept. 19 and then wind up the season on Oct. 16 at Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri.
