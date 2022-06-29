Anglers have a reel good time

Members of the Aitkin Anglers fishing team at the 13th annual High School Fishing Nationals and World Finals in Alabama. Pictured, from left: Damon Washburn, Kaleb Sahr, Kolbe Sahr, Captain Dan Borseth, Maggie Borseth and Captain Luke Sahr.
It was a tough few days of fishing for the Aitkin Anglers teams that took part in the 13th annual High School Fishing Nationals and World Finals in Florence, Alabama, June 22-25.
Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr along with Kaleb Sahr and Damon Washburn with their captains Dan Borseth and Luke Sahr worked hard but came up short of getting into the final round.
The team of Borseth/Sahr ended up 93rd out of 336 boats and that was as good as it got for the locals.
Captain Borseth talked about the event, “It was a great time but tough fishing, we lost a big fish on Friday that probably would have put us in the top 20 but that’s fishing.”
There were 416 teams from 40 states in the event along with two teams from Zimbabwe.
Maggie Borseth loved the experience, “I had an amazing time this year meeting new people and just being able to do something I love,” said Maggie. “I never thought in my life that I would be able to meet people from all over the country and stay close with them. Fishing was very difficult for us, Pickwick Lake is a different water than we are used to. A big thanks to all our team sponsors. We would never have been able to make this trip without them. The SAF, Student Angler Federation, also does a lot for us anglers and for high school fishing.”
SATT EVENT
While those teams were in Alabama, several others were in the SATT event on Leech Lake. The best finish went to Mason Naus and Zach Ringhand who were 65th out of the 97 teams fishing with a catch of 4.72 lbs.
