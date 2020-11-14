Gobblers’ offense dominates against Esko
The Aitkin Gobblers got touchdowns from four different players Nov. 6, upping their season record to 4-1 with a 38-6 win over the Esko Eskomos.
The Gobblers will wrap up the regular season Friday against Pine City.
“We played a great game both offensively and defensively,” said coach Alan Hills. “On the offensive side the line, we dominated the line of scrimmage.”
Aitkin got off to a great start by scoringtwice in the opening period, first on a 4-yard run by Austin Price, and the other just before the end of the frame by Owen Miller from 12 yards out.
Miller ran for the 2-point conversion after the first score and Jake Ince converted the second for a 16-0 lead after one quarter.
After Esko got on the board, the two teams traded possessions until late in the second period. Aitkin scored a back-breaker with just 36 seconds left in the half, as Caiden Kjelstrom hooked up with Ince from 23 yards out for the touchdown.
Hunter Nissen was the workhorse on that drive, and his long run set the Gobblers up at the 23 prior to the score. The run failed and Aitkin had a 22-6 lead at the break.
The Gobblers scored in each of the final two quarters. Miller had a 22-yard run in the third quarter for his seventh score of the season, while Kjelstrom again scored the 2-point conversion and the score was 30-6 after three.
Jaelen Williams scored the final touchdown, his first of the year, on a 10-yard pass from Kjelstrom. Alex Palm ran for two and that made the final 38-6.
Owen Miller had another big night, rushing for 138 yards on 18 carries, while Price added 89 yards on 14 carries, Nissen had 36 yards on five carries and Kjelstrom added 35 yards on three rushes.
Kjelstrom had a good night throwing as well, as he was 4-for-5 for 64 yards and a touchdown. Ince caught two for 46 yards and Nissen and Williams had one catch each for 8 and 10 yards, respectively.
“We got another big game from our backs, with Owen Miller over 100 yards and two scores and over 300 yards (313) as a team,” Hills said. “We didn’t put it in the air much but when we did, Caiden Kjelstrom was very efficient throwing for two touchdowns on just five attempts.
“Defensively, we were able to shut down their option game and did a great job against the pass,” the coach added. “We won the turnover battle after the defense forced an interception.”
On the defensive side Austin Price had a big night with five tackles and 12 assists to lead the way.
“Overall, I couldn’t be more happy with how we played,” the coach said. “It was a very complete game and we came away with a big section win on the road.”
Aitkin will host Pine City Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Field, with game-time slated for 6 p.m.
Aitkin 16 6 8 8 – 38
Esko 0 6 0 0 – 6
McGregor football picks up second in a row
The Ely Timberwolves scored the first six points against the visiting McGregor Mercs Nov. 6, but that would be all.
The Mercs scored the next 46 to race off to a 46-6 victory, winning their second game in a row.
McGregor was up 30-6 at the break and then scored in each of the last two quarters.
Drew Dean rushed for 217 yards and a pair of scores, and Willie Glunz tossed three touchdown passes as the Mercs moved their record to 2-3 on the season going into the final game of the regular season this week against Bigfork.
It was 6-0 Ely early on, but before the first quarter was over, McGregor had the lead as Dean ran 53 yards for the first Mercs score and Glunz hit Ethan Bohn from 13 yards out for the second.
Bohn ran the 2-point conversion after Dean’s score and the run for points failed after the second touchdown.
McGregor continued the pressure in the second period and they scored on Dean’s 42-yard run, with Colton Anderson picking up the conversion.
Bohn caught his second touchdown pass from Glunz, and ran for the 2-point conversion for the halftime lead 30-6.
Bohn caught a 28-yard pass from Glunz for the Mercs’ third quarter score with Anderson running the 2-point conversion. He also completed the Mercs’ scoring on a 10-yard run – his fourth touchdown of the game – in the fourth. Jacob Metzen added the 2-point conversion.
The stats showed the Mercs’ domination, as they outgained Ely 489-138, had a first-down advantage of 19-6, and each team had two turnovers.
Dean rushed 22 times for his 217 yards, Anderson had 115 yards on 10 carries, Glunz was 6-for-10 for 115 yards and Bohn had all six receptions for 115 yards.
The defense was led by Glunz with six tackles and one assist. Dean had five tackles and three assists, Bohn had five stops and two assists and Anderson had four tackles and three assists.
Coach Bob Staska was pleased with his team’s game plan and how it was executed.
“We played very well, aggressive, hard-hitting defense and solid offense, both running and passing,” he said. “We keep improving and it’s nice to see a game where we put it all together.”
McGregor plays Bigfork at home Thursday. After scoring only 34 points in their first three games, the Mercs have found their offense, putting up 99 points the past two games.
The Huskies have won three straight and are 3-2 on the year.
McGregor 14 16 8 8 – 46
Ely 6 0 0 0 – 6
