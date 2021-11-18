Mercs football
The McGregor Mercs football team had some nice stats in 2021 despite finishing with a record of 1-7.
Isaiah Serfling led the Mercs with nine touchdowns, 62 total points. Ethan Bohn was next with five touchdowns and 36 points; Jacob Metzen scored three touchdowns, 22 points and Willie Glunz had two touchdowns and 14 points.
Glunz played most of the season at quarterback and finished with 48-99 for 698 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Bohn was his favorite target, hitting him 24 times for 391 yards and four touchdowns. Serfling caught 13 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns. Serfling was also the leading rusher with 342 yards on 52 carries, averaging 6.58 yards per rush. Metzen carried 67 times for 243 yards, Bohn had 23 carries for 139 yards and Bryce Brekke had 47 carries for 132 yards.
The defense was led by Bohn with 53 solos and 26 assists. Glunz had 36 solos and 32 assists and Serfling had 23 solo stops and 23 assists. Curtis Jackson and Isaiah Hutchinson each had two sacks and Bohn had eight tackles for loss.
It was a tough season for the Mercs but they look to improve in 2022 despite losing some great seniors this year.
Gobbler volleyball
The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team had a nice bounce-back season and posted some good stats, according to coach Julie Asmus.
Rae Nyberg had 167 kills to lead the Gobblers while Lauren Ratz had 127. Brooke Zubke added 57 and Kayla VanSanten had 53. Jessica Much and Maddie Hamilton each had 20 aces to lead the team while Zubke had 26 blocks and Melana Ryan had 12, Nyberg added 11. Much also posted 325 digs while Anna Carlson had 131 and Haylee VanSanten had 123. Maddie Hamilton had 240 set assists and Izzy Long had 147.
Coach Asmus will really miss this year’s seniors, “I am so proud of these girls, they came on at the end of the season and did a great job.”
Hill City Hornets football
The Hill City Hornets had a great football season, losing in the Section nine-man playoffs to Cherry but still finishing with a record of 7-2, including a seven game win streak during the season.
They also posted some impressive stats in 2021. Taylor Wagner completed 42-97 in the air, good for 625 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Leading the rushing attack was Carter Ammermann who piled up 925 yards on 151 carries and 11 touchdowns. Alec Wake also had a great year, gaining 590 yards on 101 carries with nine touchdowns while Nolan Carlson had 337 yards on 68 carries and a touchdown. Wagner added 323 yards on 50 carries and five touchdowns from his quarterback spot. Thor Dunham led all receivers with 17 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns while Wake added 16 grabs on 277 yards and four touchdowns.
The defense was led by Carter Ammermann who had 27 solo tackles and 41 assists followed by Dunham who had 21 solos and 40 assists along with an interception and three sacks. Wake was also tough on defense as he racked up 24 solos and 28 assists and had an interception. Jack Major added 14 solos and 36 assists, Nick Meyer had eight solos and 45 assists and Sullivan Ammermann had 13 solos and 17 assists.
Coach Adam Johnson was proud of his team, “Although we didn’t end up exactly where we wanted to we had a great year and were just one play away from the Section title game, so all in all, it was quite a year for us.”
