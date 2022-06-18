Catching up with the Aitkin Anglers

The latest stop on the Student Angler Tournament Trail (SATT) was June 12 on Lake Minnetonka.
The Aitkin Anglers team of Tanner Koonce and Coltan Weimer caught 17.11 lbs. of fish good enough to finish 30th in a group of 177 boats.
The winners of the event caught a total of 23.49 lbs. Kolbe Sahr and Maggie Borseth finished 78th with a catch of 14.16 lbs. while Ryan McCormick and Zach Leitinger were 101st with 12.55 lbs. caught. Kaleb Sahr and Damon Washburn were 156th netting 6.62 lbs. and Mason Naus and Zach Ringhand were 162nd with a catch of 4.62 lbs.
“CATCHING UP”
The Aitkin Anglers fishing team 2022 season is in full swing and they have put up some nice results so far. They opened in the Student Angler Organization Virtual tournament on May 22.
There were 232 boats registered. Noah Moss and Quinton Crowther finished 12th with a catch of 24.29 pounds. In the competition May 29, Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr finished 29th with a catch of 19.54 lbs. and Kaleb Sahr and Damon Washburn finished 45th, catching 17.33 lbs. of fish. The June 5 virtual saw 126 boats in the water and Moss and Crowther finished 10th, and in the SATT First Annual National Walleye Tournament, Kaleb Sahr and Washburn were 29th out of 75 boats.
Two teams from the Aitkin Anglers will be in Florence, Alabama, for the 13th annual High School Fishing National Championships and World Finals June 22-25.
Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr will be there fishing from a boat captained by Dan Borseth. Kaleb Sahr and Damon Washburn will fish from a boat with Luke Sahr at the captain’s helm.
