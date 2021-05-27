Will Meyer with a 76 had the best finish for the Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin golf team as they participated in the Mid-Minnesota Conference Meet at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge May 20.
Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley was medalist with a 73 as the Cardinals won the meet with 88 points.
Other CIA finishers were Tyler Bill wth a 90, Brody Bodle with a 101, James Stokman with a 102, Luke Severson with a 103 and Kolbe Sahr with a 110.
The CIA golf team finished fourth in the Little Falls Invitational May 18 at Eagles Landing. Staples/Motley won the meet scoring 312 with the Cardinals Beck Erholtz the medalist shooting a 68.
Frank Meyer with 80 was the best score for CIA, good enough for fifth place individually. Other scores included Will Meyer with 83, Tyler Bill with 85, Brody Bodle with 89, Kolbe Severson with 96 and Luke Severson with 106.
Detroit Lakes won the Mid-State Conference Meet held at Cuyuna Rolling Hills May 17, scoring 320 while Pequot Lakes was second with 322
The Crosby-Ironton Aitkin team was fifth with 347.
Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes was medalist shooting a 70.
The best finish for CIA was eighth grader Brody Bodle who turned in a career-best 79.
Coach Rich Aulie was pretty excited for his golfer.
“Most kids who shoot in the 90s move into the 80s but Brody went right by the 80s and shot a beautiful round,” Aulie said. “Rolling Hills was in great shape, kudos to Terry Thompson and his staff.”
Other CIA finishers were Will Meyer with an 84, Frank Meyer with 91, Luke Severson shot a personal best 93, Tyler Bill with 96 and Kolbe Severson with 115.
Bodle’s round earned him a spot on the All-Conference team. Will Meyer was 10th and was named honorable mention.
