The Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin boys’ golf team took part in the Pequot Lakes Early Bird April 21, finishing in ninth among the 12 teams participating.
Frank Meyer led C-I-A shooting 86, while Will Meyer posted 90, followed by Brody Bodle with 112, Tyler Bill with 115, Kolbe Severson with 119 and Luke Severson with 132.
Team scores
Detroit Lakes - 323
Eden Prairie - 325
Brainerd - 326
New Prague - 350
Pequot Lakes - 355
Hermantown - 357
Staples-Motley - 362
Rocori - 380
Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin - 403
Grand Rapids - 413
Crookston - 422
Pine River-Backus - 440
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.