The Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin boys’ golf team took part in the Pequot Lakes Early Bird April 21, finishing in ninth among the 12 teams participating.

Frank Meyer led C-I-A shooting 86, while Will Meyer posted 90, followed by Brody Bodle with 112, Tyler Bill with 115, Kolbe Severson with 119 and Luke Severson with 132.

Team scores

Detroit Lakes - 323

Eden Prairie - 325

Brainerd - 326

New Prague - 350

Pequot Lakes - 355

Hermantown - 357

Staples-Motley - 362

Rocori - 380

Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin - 403

Grand Rapids - 413

Crookston - 422

Pine River-Backus - 440

