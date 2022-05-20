College signing day at Aitkin

Aitkin High School hosted its annual college signing day May 11. Six Gobbler seniors signed letters of intent for next fall.
Jaelend Wiiliams, Jackson MacDonald, Landon Janzen, James Erickson, Tanner Hills and Emma Thompson were on hand along with family and friends to celebrate their college plans. Here’s a look at the “super six.”
Jaelend Williams: The three-sport star plans to attend Central Lakes College in the fall and will study welding while playing for the Raiders.
Jackson MacDonald: The star football player is on his way to Concordia-Moorhead to play football and hasn’t decided what he will be studying yet.
Landon Janzen: The senior, who also played three sports, is heading for St. Cloud Technical College where he will concentrate on his generals while playing for the baseball team.
Tanner Hills: The honor student and three-sport athlete sees an engineering degree on his horizon and he will also play baseball at Itasca Community College.
James Erickson: Also on his way to Itasca Community College, James will point his education toward natural resources and also be a member of the wrestling team.
Emma Thompson: The senior is not sticking around, she’s heading south to Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas to compete on the college rodeo team. She has been involved with the MSHSL rodeo program and will be concentrating on “barrel racing” during her college career.
Athletic Director Alex White set up the get-together and welcomed everyone to the event.
