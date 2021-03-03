The Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans hit the biggest shots of the game and withstood a furious final minute rally from the McGregor Mercs on their way to a 41-39 victory in McGregor Feb. 22.
The Mercs had the final shot of the game but couldn’t hit it and lost for the ninth time in 12 games this season. The Mercs missed a number of shots from the field and hit a dismal 3-for-12 from the free-throw line to contribute to the loss.
The first half was close, but the Spartans scored the final four points of the half to close it to 21-20 Mercs at the break.
The second half was more of the same as the two teams traded hoops throughout. It was 31-27 Spartans at the 8:40 mark when Kiana Hawkinson scored a bucket and then buried a trey after a steal. That gave the Mercs a 34-31 lead, and after Jordan Paquette hit two free throws, it was 36-31 Mercs with 3:11 to go.
Things looked good but the Spartans had other ideas as they scored on three straight possessions to lead 37-36. They hit a free throw to up it to 38-36. The Mercs missed several free throws at that time but when Hawkinson hit one from the charity stripe it was 38-37 with less than 30 seconds left.
The teams traded hoops and after a missed free throw McGregor had the last chance but the shot fell short and the game was over.
Kiana Hawkinson led the scoring with 16, while Paquette had eight, Ava Guida and Courtney Gauthier each had six, Vivian Barden had two and Maddy Maas had a free throw.
The Mercs traveled to Barnum Feb. 25 and lost a 58-43 game to the Bombers. It was tight at the half but the Mercs could have been closer.
Kiana Hawkinson had 22 to lead McGregor.
The Mercs are at Silver Bay Thursday hoping to improve on their 3-10 record.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 20 21 – 41
McGregor 21 18 – 39
McGregor 16 27 – 43
Barnum 21 37 – 58
