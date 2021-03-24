The 2020-21 boys basketball season for the Aitkin Gobblers will be one that will be remembered for a number of reasons – including an overtime win over Crosby-Ironton and Hunter Nissen’s 1,000th point.
Unfortunately, the first-round Minnesota State High School League Section 7AA game between the fifth-seeded Rangers and Aitkin won’t be at the top of the list.
Crosby-Ironton opened the second half with a nice run, erasing a 27-24 deficit and going on to a 60-48 victory, ending the locals’ season.
The Rangers’ big guys underneath played better in this one, a fact not lost on Gobbler coach Scott Stanfield.
“Their post players were tough and didn’t allow us much on the rebounding side,” Stanfield said. “They are bigger, and this time around, it made a big difference.
“We had a lot of shots that didn’t fall, and they got out to a lead in the second half and stayed there,” the coach added. “They made some big 3s and we didn’t. They were the better team on this night.”
Nissen led the Gobblers with 25 points, but then they went all the way down to nine for Owen Hagen, four each for Zach MacDonald, Jaelend Williams and Landon Janzen and two for Gus Sanford.
The loss ends the Gobbler short season at 8-9, another stat that Stanfield was disappointed about.
“We ended up losing 10 games off our schedule with the pandemic and that really hurt, especially with this team,” the coach said. “They felt rushed during the season, like we are running short we better get better faster and that is tough on kids. If we had those 10 games I feel like we would have had 14 or 15 wins and been more ready for the post-season. These kids never quit, they played hard every night and they didn’t want the season to end. I really enjoyed working with all of them.”
Aitkin 27 21 – 48
Crosby-Ironton 24 36 – 60
(0) comments
