Join the All Starz coaches and 2022-2023 captains to see what being on a dance team is all about at a “Dance 101” class.

This class is an introduction to dance for anyone with or without dance experience.

Coach Kaitlin and Coach Justice will show students what a day of practice looks like, stretching and basic techniques.

A short question and answer period will be offered to parents May 2 at 7:15 p.m.

Students in grades five and six: April 25 and May 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Students in grades seven through 12: April 25 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The class is free to attend and sponsored by the All-Starz Booster Club. All attendees will receive a free gift.

Register at https://isd1.ce.eleyo.com/course/313/fy21-22/dance-101.

