Dean, Nistler lead Mercs’ track

Drew Dean (right) gets the baton on a handoff during a recent track relay. Dean won the 400-meter dash for

McGregor at the Polar Conference Meet.

 Jack Brula

The McGregor Mercs track team took part in the Polar League Conference meet May 26 at Two Harbors, with the boys finishing fifth and the girls 10th.

Esko swept both sides of the meet.

The Mercs picked up two first places in the meet as Drew Dean won the 400-meter run in a time of 53.69 seconds to win All-Conference honors.

Harrison Nistler was also named All Conference for his first-place finish in the triple jump with a jump of 39 feet, 4.50 inches and also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 19-2.50.

The boys also picked up a third in the 4x200 relay consisting of Nistler, Jacob Metzen, Dean and Grant Grams.

The girls 4x200 relay had the only top-three finish for the girls with Violet Brekke, Paige Dean, Emma warner and Emma Henderson.

“It was a tough, competitive meet and my kids worked hard and did very well,” said coach Steve Frauenshuh. “I’m proud of them. We are in the north sub-section so our next meet will be June 2 at Mesabi East in Aurora.”

Polar League Conference Meet

Boys Team Scores

Esko                                                         179

Moose Lake-Willow River           167

Barnum                                                   74

South Ridge                                         69

McGregor                                               48

Two Harbors                                        46

Silver Bay                                              30

Carlton                                                    25

Wrenshall                                               21

Cromwell-Wright                              20

Carlton                                                      11

Girls Team Scores

Esko                                                       209

Two Harbors                                      103

South Ridge                                          72

Moose Lake-Willow River             62

Cromwell-Wright                              47

Barnum                                                   41

Floodwood                                           40

Silver Bay                                               28

Cook County                                         27

McGregor                                                22

Wrenshall                                               21

Carlton                                                     16

