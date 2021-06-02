Dean, Nistler lead Mercs’ track

The McGregor Mercs track team took part in the Polar League Conference meet May 26 at Two Harbors, with the boys finishing fifth and the girls 10th.
Esko swept both sides of the meet.
The Mercs picked up two first places in the meet as Drew Dean won the 400-meter run in a time of 53.69 seconds to win All-Conference honors.
Harrison Nistler was also named All Conference for his first-place finish in the triple jump with a jump of 39 feet, 4.50 inches and also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 19-2.50.
The boys also picked up a third in the 4x200 relay consisting of Nistler, Jacob Metzen, Dean and Grant Grams.
The girls 4x200 relay had the only top-three finish for the girls with Violet Brekke, Paige Dean, Emma warner and Emma Henderson.
“It was a tough, competitive meet and my kids worked hard and did very well,” said coach Steve Frauenshuh. “I’m proud of them. We are in the north sub-section so our next meet will be June 2 at Mesabi East in Aurora.”
Polar League Conference Meet
Boys Team Scores
Esko 179
Moose Lake-Willow River 167
Barnum 74
South Ridge 69
McGregor 48
Two Harbors 46
Silver Bay 30
Carlton 25
Wrenshall 21
Cromwell-Wright 20
Carlton 11
Girls Team Scores
Esko 209
Two Harbors 103
South Ridge 72
Moose Lake-Willow River 62
Cromwell-Wright 47
Barnum 41
Floodwood 40
Silver Bay 28
Cook County 27
McGregor 22
Wrenshall 21
Carlton 16
