Landon Janzen scored 24 points and Gus Sanford added 18 as the Aitkin Gobblers celebrated Parent’s Night and Senior Night with a 65-58 victory over the visiting Staples/Motley Cardinals March 4.
Zack MacDonald added 11 for the Gobblers who finish the regular season with a record of 9-14. Micah Lane added six, Jaelend Williams had three, Eli Christy had two and Alex Palm had a free throw.
Aitkin took off early and led 9-2 helped by buckets by Janzen, threes by Sanford and Williams and six points from Lane. It was 16-12 by then and after a Cardinal timeout the visitors took their first lead at 19-18. Janzen took the lead back and Christy scored but the Cardinals made a run and took a 25-22 lead. Palm ended the half with a gifter and the Cardinals led 25-23.
Janzen opened the second half with a hoop to tie it at 25-25 and after a couple of Cardinal free throws Aitkin got going on a three by MacDonald, a free throw from Janzen and a basket by the big man.
After two free throws by the Cardinals, Sanford calmy drilled two three-pointers and Aitkin led 37-34. S-M got the lead back at 46-41 but Sanford hit a bucket and MacDonald buried another three and the game was even at 46-46. It was 50-48 Cardinals but Aitkin stormed back with Janzen converting a three-point play and Sanford hitting a trey for a 54-50 lead. It was 58-54 Gobblers when Aitkin took a timeout with 1:27 left.
Maybe the biggest play of the game came next as MacDonald found himself alone along the baseline and instead of taking a three, drove and kissed it off the glass for a 60-54 lead. The two teams traded scores before Sanford and MacDonald both meshed two from the charity stripe to end the contest. MacDonald, who has struggled to score the last month, seemed much more confident in this game, “I’ve actually been struggling with my confidence and doubting myself but I just decided to settle down and take my shots and not hesitate. I felt a lot better out there tonight.”
Coach Scott Stanfield echoed those thoughts, “We’ve been missing scoring from Zack but we knew he would get it back and we stayed with him and he did exactly that. These kids just never quit. I’ve said all along, it’s not how you play in December, it’s getting better each game and how you play in February and March that counts. We play a tough schedule and the guys come to practice and work hard every day. I think we’ve really turned the program around in the past couple of years and these guys deserve much of the credit. They are a joy to coach.”
Stpls/Motley 25 33 58
Aitkin 23 42 65
The Aitkin Gobblers took it to the Pequot Lakes Patriots for the first half but were outscored 40-20 in the final 18 minutes and fell on the road 67-46.
The game was much closer than that throughout and the Gobblers led most of the first half. They jumped out to an 11-3 lead early but the Patriots fought back.
Gus Sanford hit a three to keep the Gobblers ahead 21-17 but the Patriots grabbed their first lead of the game at 22-21.
Landon Janzen hit a pair of free throws to get Aitkin back in front 23-22 but that would be the final lead of the game for Aitkin. They tied it at 26-26 with 1:13 left in the half but the Pats got a free throw to lead by one at the break.
Jaelend Williams hit a three to tie it at 29-29 early in the second half but the Patriots went 6-0 bringing a Gobbler timeout with the score at 35-29 and 14:46 remaining. A minute later it was 40-31 when Sanford hit a trey, the Pats got a trey and Eli Christy hit a pair of gifters to close it to 43-36.
The teams traded hoops for the next three minutes and at the 8:00 mark when Sanford buried a three it was a 10-point advantage and that would be as close as Aitkin would get the rest of the way.
Gus Sanford led Aitkin with 16, while Eli Christy had 11, Zack MacDonald had six, Alex Palm had five, Janzen had four, Williams had three and Micah Lane had a free throw.
Aitkin shot 35% from the field and they were 13-18 from the line while the Patriots were 5-11. The Gobblers struggled with turnovers most of the game, mostly from the Patriots full court pressure.
The two teams played race horse basketball and in the second half, the Patriots had a little more left than the Gobblers who fell to 9-14 on the season while the Patriots, most likely one of the top two seeds in the upcoming Section 7AA tournament, improved to 19-5.
Aitkin 26 20 46
Pequot Lakes 27 40 67
Landon Janzen scored a season high 25 points and the Aitkin Gobblers scored 48 first half points on their way to a 77-40 victory over the visiting Proctor Rails Feb. 28.
Gus Sanford and Alex Palm joined Janzen in double figures with 16 and 11 points respectively. Jaelend Williams and Eli Christy each scored eight points while Micah Lane added six and Braedyn Smith had three points.
The win gives the Gobblers a 9-13 record and makes them winners of six of their last seven games. The Rails fell to 6-18 with the loss.
Williams got the locals started with a free throw and Sanford buried a three before the Rails tied it on a Nick Breed trey. Sanford hit another three then Palm stole the ball and hit Christy in stride for an easy duece. Another steal by Christy resulted in pair of free throws followed by a pair from Williams and the Aitkin had a 12-3 lead. It was 18-8 when the Rails called a timeout but Aitkin answered with a 16-0 run. Christy scored, then Palm scored off another steal and hit a free throw, Janzen got loose inside for four straight hoops. After another timeout, Sanford hit another three before the Rails broke the string. Janzen converted a three-point play, Sanford scored, Lane went up the lane for two and Palm scored off an inbound pass to complete a 25-2 run and a 43-10 lead nearing the half.
The second half was more of the same for the Gobblers. Janzen nailed two more baskets underneath and Palm scored before Janzen converted another three-point play and Williams hit a pair from along the baseline. Sanford and Palm each hit buckets, Janzen hit a free throw, then hit two more with Smith hitting a three and Sanford scoring to finish off the Gobbler points for the night as the game came to a close.
Janzen talked about his big night, “My teammates were getting me the ball underneath and I was able to use my strength to get the ball to the hoop, it was fun and we really played well right down the line on both ends of the court.”
Coach Rob Williams, who assisted Greg Hills in the absence of head coach Scott Stanfield, also liked the Gobbler effort, “They didn’t have any answer for Landon tonight. He is so tough inside and he could have scored a lot more points had he played the entire game. It was a great team effort by our kids.”
Aitkin outscored the Rails from the line hitting 12-23 while the visitors were just 2-3.
Proctor 24 22 46
Aitkin 48 29 77
