It seems unreal but the fall sports seasons for area high schools are underway.
Teams in girls tennis, cross-country, volleyball and football got going on Aug. 16 with regular season games coming up in a couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, teams have scrimmages set up for the next two weeks prior to season action. The Aitkin girls tennis team has a scrimmage set up for Aug. 23 at Mora with North Branch and Cloquet along with the host team starting at 9 a.m. The Gobblers volleyball team will travel to Brainerd for a multiple-school scrimmage Aug. 25 and the football team will have its “Community Kickoff” at Veterans Field Aug.26.
The McGregor Mercs will get their fall scrimmages in as well. The volleyball team heads to Onamia for a get-together on Aug. 20, while the cross country team travels to Carlton Aug. 26 to scrimmage with Esko and Carlton.
The Mercs’ football team heads for Hill City Aug. 28 for a workout prior to its season opener the following week.
Season previews and upcoming schedules will appear in next week’s issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.