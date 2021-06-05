Jake Ince led a 16-hit attack with three hits and four Gobbler pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the locals ended their regular season with a 16-1 win over the visiting Mesabi East Giants May 27.
Aitkin, who finished the season on a 10-game winning streak, was scheduled to open Minnesota State High School League Section 7AA playoffs Tuesday.
The Gobblers scored runs in all four innings they batted, including the first when they scored the game’s first run. Hunter Nissen tripled to right and Owen Miller brought him in with a sacrifice fly.
They tallied five times in the second led by hits by Joey Simonson and Zach Ehnstrom, and doubles by Logan Olson, Ince and Landon Janzen. Seven more runs scored in the third.
After the Giants scored without a hit in the fourth, Aitkin struck again. Kjelstrom singled and Nissen walked before a double by Ince made it 15-1. Ince scored on a groundout to complete the scoring.
Five Gobblers had two hits, including Janzen, Hunter Hills, Simonson, Ehnstrom and Olson. Ince knocked in five while Miller stayed hot, driving in three runs. All 16 Gobbler runs were earned.
The Gobblers broke open a 4-1 game with twelve runs in the top of the fifth inning to roll to a 16-1 victory over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels May 25 at Moose Lake.
The Gobbler onslaught was led by Janzen and Olson with three hits apiece and Miller who had just one hit but drove in four runs in the game.
Miller also got the win on the mound, going four innings and giving up one run on four hits while striking out five. Jesse Goettig pitched the final inning, fanning the side in the fifth.
Aitkin got single runs in the first four innings. It was a wild fifth for Aitkin. Miller reached on an error at second, Janzen singled with Miller scoring and Hunter Hills walked. Tanner Hills, running for Janzen, scored on a wild pitch. Simonson reached on the play and Jackson MacDonald walked.
Olson singled for two runs, Kjelstrom singled in MacDonald and Nissen was hit by a pitch. Miller then tripled to left to empty the bases and give Aitkin a 12-1 lead. But they weren’t done. Janzen singled to score Miller and Hunter Hills walked. Tanner Hills, running for Janzen again, scored along with Hunter Hills on a double by Simonson for a 15-1 lead and the final run came home on a booted grounder at short.
Kjelstrom, Janzen and Hunter Hills all had two hits, and Carson Kullhem and Zach Ehnstrom did the mound work as the Aitkin Gobblers scored a 6-2 victory over visiting Mora May 24.
Three runs in the first inning set the stage for the Gobblers’ 14th win of the season.
The first inning started with a Kjelstrom single, then Nissen was hit by a pitch. Ince singled for one run and Hunter Hills singled to knock in the other two runs.
After the Mustangs closed it to 3-2, the Gobblers got two in the fourth. Kullhem singled and came around on another Kjelstrom single, then he scored on an error at third. Aitkin scored their final run in the fifth as Janzen singled, Hunter Hills had his second hit and Joey Simonson singled to make it 6-2.
Aitkin 16 12 0
Moose Lake-Willow River 1 4 3
WP Owen Miller (1-0)
Mora 2 4 1
Aitkin 6 9 3
WP Carson Kullhem (4-0)
Mesabi East 1 0 1
Aitkin 16 16 1
WP Joey Simonson (4-0)
LP C. Kalub
