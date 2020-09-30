Football and volleyball excited for fall return

It has been a long September for the football and volleyball coaches at Aitkin and McGregor high schools.
Preseason weeks of practice in hopes of having a real season translated into reality Sept. 21, as the Minnesota State High School League voted that both football and volleyball could play this fall.
Volleyball practice officially began Monday with 10 days of preseason practice. Competition begins on Oct. 8 with an 11-week season – 14 dual matches.
Like swimming and diving, no spectators will be allowed at games.
Football practice also began Sept. 28. There will be a six-game regular season with a two-week postseason format to be decided later. The first games will be Oct. 9-10, with a 250-person limit on fans.
Aitkin volleyball coach Julie Ausmus said her team has been busy working on fundamentals.
“We have seven really good seniors so at this point, I would add two juniors and two sophomores to complete my varsity squad,” she said.
Football head coach Alan Hills is optimistic now that his team will be able to put his senior-laden team on Veterans Field.
“We are proceeding with practice as if the season was starting tomorrow, getting fundamentals out of the way and working on day-to-day drills,” Hills said. “Our kids stay in pretty good shape so they are always ready, we will take it as it comes.”
Both coaches and their staff are happy it will be fall-ball in the next couple of weeks.
“I’m glad the MSHSL decided in our favor and that we could start official practice this week and have a six-game season and some kind of playoffs,” Hills said. “I’m guessing there will not be a Prep Bowl this year and that’s OK, we just want to play games.
Ausmus added, “According to (Aitkin Activities Director) Alex White, we may play a conference-only schedule, and then some sort of postseason. We will have to wait and see on that.”
Both coaches also commented on their COVID-19 precautions.
“We have a checklist that we go through before practice as far as having any symptoms or if they maybe had a fever during the day, anything that might raise a red flag for us,” Ausmus said.
Hills added that football also has a checklist, and the team dresses in shifts.
“Once one group finishes and heads for the field, another group comes in to get dressed,” he said. “It takes a little extra time to get things started but we have to do it to make sure everyone stays safe and we are doing things correctly. It’s not that big a deal.”
It’s the same situation at McGregor. After talking with both football coach Bob Staska and volleyball coach Becky Hagen, they can’t wait for their kids to see some real game action. Staska is cautiously optimistic about the start of the season in a little over a week.
“I look at the current situation out there and I hope for the best,” he said. “Our kids are ready to go, and hopefully we can get the season started, but Wrenshall and Hinckley-Finlayson have already gone to distance learning, so their programs are on hold.”
McGregor is scheduled to open the season Oct. 9 and have its first home game Oct. 16 against Cromwell.
“We’re not looking out any farther than that at this point,” Staska said. “We are taking daily precautions prior to practice and after practice and tell the kids to be careful. We can’t do any more than that.”
Hagen is also being very careful with her athletes.
“We take temps before going out on the court, not just the girls but the coaches as well. We have a checklist of things like symptom checks too so we try to keep everybody healthy,” she said. “We have been working very hard and hope to open the seson on Oct. 8 at home. Unfortunately we can’t have much for fans in the stands but that might come later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.