Former Gobblers in college sports

This week we continue our look at former Gobblers playing in college. More baseball is coming your way. Carter Dox and Jon Blanchette are both returning to the program at St. Cloud Technical College and although they haven’t had a lot of results yet, they are excited to get back into action.
Carter Dox has pitched one and two-thirds innings so far giving up four runs on four hits, walking one and striking out three in an early season loss.
He talked about the short season so far, “It’s been really good, we’ve been playing tougher schools so far and are currently ranked #5 in the country. We had all four games last weekend postponed due to the weather. I’m looking forward to conference play beginning this week.”
Jon Blanchette, meanwhile, is still waiting for more opportunities, “I’ve only had one at bat so far and I struck out but I look forward to getting more playing time as the season continues. We played two of the better junior college (JUCO) schools in the country and they were really good.”
The Concordia Cobbers spent a week in Florida and both Kyle Cluff and Caiden Kjelstrom thought that was pretty tough duty but for Cluff, the right-hander, anywhere would have been okay, “I haven’t had any in-game action since my Tommy John surgery” Cluff reported, “It was a long wait but worth it. So far I have made two appearances and recorded a save in one of them. It felt great to be back out there and competing.”
He pitched two innings against Moravian, giving up just one hit and then got the save by facing just one hitter in his other outing.
Kjelstrom, a speedster on the bases, has had just one pinch running appearance and scored a run against Moravian. He’s also excited about being back in action, “We just got back from Florida and that was pretty fun; it’s been a little boring being back in the gym but still we have a lot of fun. I pinch run in close games but as far as the varsity is concerned, I most likely won’t get much playing time.”
Look for these players to make a difference as they continue their college careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.