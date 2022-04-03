Former Gobblers in  college sports

This week we continue our look at former Gobblers playing sports in college.
Jake Ince was a big part of sports at Aitkin High School and it looks like his love of baseball has taken him to new heights at St. Cloud State University as a freshman.
Ince is practicing with the Huskies, but knows his time to contribute will come later. “Yeah, I’m redshirting this season. So far our team is about .500. I have got to listen but not travel. I practice with the team when they are back and I have sharpened my skills and knowledge. I have learned to play outfield as I might be playing there in the future. I have spent most of my time in the weight room and have put on 20 pounds. There is a really great group of guys here and there is great leadership as well. I fit in great in St. Cloud. With that being said I don’t think I have ever been so excited to play Steam baseball this summer to show what our hometown guys are capable of and to have a good summer with my old friends,” said Ince.
We’ll be keeping up with Jake as his career continues.
Meanwhile, Sam Sadlowsky played some golf last fall at Concordia and is up in the air right now whether he will return for a second season.
He is a music major and that may keep him from adding yet another thing to his plate in his sophomore year.
