Game plan for Mercs football season

Agenda item “Approve the recommendation of the activities committee to play a JV football schedule for the fall 2023 season,” was a topic of debate at the April 24 regular meeting of the McGregor School Board.
Gina Henderson said she wants the board to vote no to the recommended Junior Varsity (JV) football schedule in place of a varsity schedule.
“Football has been a mainstay for decades … bringing together community, family and friends,” said Henderson. “High school football is a once in a lifetime experience,” she continued.
The school’s football coaches have expressed concern for the safety of the players, especially when many students who would be playing varsity are freshman and sophomores. “I would like the board to consider the power of sports for not only the athletes but also the parents, coaches, teachers and the community,” Henderson continued. “Students may never get the opportunity to play a sport they love with a crowd in the stands under the Friday night lights.” She said she thought the focus should be on sustaining high school sports and rebuilding the program.
Brandon Kellerman asked if he could speak during the discussion portion of a particular agenda item. He pointed out a policy on the school’s website (206, procedures, item two) which said, “Citizens who wish to address the school board on a particular subject may speak during the discussion of that item.”
Jennifer Barden also spoke about the proposed football schedule. “I know that there was a vote taken with the kids. The recommendation was to go forward with the JV program.” She said she was curious about the questions asked in the student survey. Barden said she would be interested to know what the ratio of athletes wanting to play JV versus varsity and that should also be taken into consideration.
Kellerman said the schedule had been discussed at a parent meeting. He said there was to be a vote after more discussion. Kellerman questioned the board as to why there had not been further discussion before the schedule was put on the agenda for approval. Jenna Geyen agreed and said she would like to know the results of the student survey.
High School Principal and Athletic Director Bob Staska talked about the survey prospective players took and said, “They were asked what their preference was to play a JV season next year or play varsity.” The students were also asked if a decision was made opposite of what they desired, would they still play? “It was nine to 11,” said Staska. “Nine who wanted to play JV and 11 who wanted to play varsity.” The second question of the 20 students, “Only one said they would not play.”
“It saddens us to be in this situation,” said Staska. He said the coaching staff felt that for the program to grow and be better, “this is the year to do this and be back in full varsity season next year when the number of players is better and the kids are older.
Concerns about what the kids want, the number of interested players, safety, confidence, community involvement and opportunities were talked about. Board member Jordan Moser said the board should support the coaches’ recommendation, whatever that may be. “It’s a fine line between supporting the kids and supporting our leaders (staff) too.”
After much discussion, it was decided to hold a special session so those with questions/concerns could be present with Moser voting no.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school library.
