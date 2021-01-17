Rashad Gayden is a newcomer to McGregor but he’s already impressed with the area and his 2021 Mercs boys basketball team.
The first-year coach comes to the area with a great deal of coaching experience in the Twin Cities area. Gayden likes his team and its chances this season.
“Things are going very well, the kids are picking things up quickly and working very hard,” the coach said. “We have pretty good numbers and some players who are really going to have good years for us.
Gayden said the nucleus of the team is made up of underclassmen, but will look to a number of returnees.
“We will look to Ethan Bohn to be a big player for us and Willie Glunz is a solid kid with a huge basketball IQ,” Gayden said. “He will run the point for us and is a good shooter.
“Darian Morgart is another good player who works very hard,” he added. “Those three will lead our team and I really believe we will surprise some people by season’s end.”
It looks like the McGregor area has found a coach who loves the job and the peace and quiet that comes from living in the north country.
“Everybody is totally nice,” Gayden said. “We have great support from the parents and the community.”
He also is dealing with the mask mandate.
“Our players are doing the best they can with the situation,” he said. “It is what it is so we will do what we have to.”
The Mercs open the season Jan. 19 at Floodwood.
“That will be a barometer for us to see where we are and what we have to improve on,” Gayden said. “I’m excited to get the season started and to actually have a season. We’ll be fun to watch and I hope we can get fans out despite the restrictions.”
