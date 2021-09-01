Getting the team back to full speed

Coach Bob Staska and his McGregor Mercs football team are happy to be looking at a full schedule this year.
Coming off a COVID-19-shortened 2020, the Mercs will get the regular season underway Sept. 3 at Cook County High School.
Staska has 20 players at camp and may add a couple more before school gets underway. He also likes his returning players from a year ago.
“We have Willie Glunz coming back at quarterback for his third year so he will be one of our leaders,” Statz said. “He really came into his own last season and we look for big things this year.
“We also have one of his top receivers back in Ethan Bohn,” he added. “He also plays middle linebacker on defense so he will be just one of several of our guys playing both ways.”
The Mercs will be a little thin, with not much depth, but that doesn’t deter Staska’s thoughts on the year.
“We have some other kids who will help out,” Staska said. “Curtis Jackson is an impact player for us, Jacob Metzen will be a workhorse in the backfield and Landon Sorenson and Isaiah Hutchinson will both be important cogs in the Mercs’ machine for 2021.”
The coach expected a good game at Cook County.
“They had a lot of seniors last year so I think this one will be a pretty good game for us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.