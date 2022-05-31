The final game of the regular season for the Gobbler softball team was a tough one as Aitkin hosted Rush City and suffered a 13-3 loss to finish 8-9 heading into the section playoffs.
The Tigers jumped out early and led 6-0 before the Gobblers scored a run in the second. Camille Parenteau reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a single by Bailey Gabrio. It was 9-1 in the third before Aitkin scored again, this time on a single by Kortney Lamke, a couple of passed balls and a single by Megan Buchholz. Aitkins final run came in the sixth on a hit from Ella Janzen and a double by Lamke for the final 13-3. Buchholz took the loss, going six innings, walking five and fanning one. Lamke was 2-3 with a run batted in, Buchholz was 1-3 with one driven in, Gabrio was 1-3 and knocked in a run and Janzen was 1-3.
Rush City 13 15 1
Aitkin 3 5 4
WP K. Pillar
LP Megan Buchholz (6-5)
The Aitkin Gobblers saw their record fall to 8-8 May 17 after dropping both games of a home twin-bill with Greenway.
The Raiders won the opener 5-0 and completed the sweep with a 9-5 win in game two. The opening game saw the Raiders jump out early and not allow the Gobbler offense much room for error. Kendall Ratz took the loss for Aitkin, giving up five runs, three earned, walked four and striking out three. Megan Buchholz, Sophie Snyder, Bailey Gabrio and Alaina Hagestuen provided all the offense Aitkin could muster with one hit apiece.
Greenway 5 9 0
Aitkin 0 4 2
WP M. Gernander
LP Kendall Ratz (2-4)
Aitkin trailed in the second game 4-0 but tied it with four of their own in fourth inning. Buchholz singled, Snyder doubled and Gabrio brought them both home with a single. Ratz singled for one run and Ailie Kullhem brought home the other with a base-hit. Greenway responded with five in their half of the fourth for a 9-4 lead and Aitkin got their final run in the fifth as Lamke doubled and Buchholz drove her in with a single. Buchholz took the loss as ashe walked one and struck out one and gave up nine hits.
Aitkin 5 8 2
Greenway 9 9 1
WP. M. Gernander
LP Megan Buchholz (6-4)
Eighteen hours after Megan Bucholz pitched a perfect game against Nevis, the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels came to town and turned the tables on the Gobblers as Sarah Christy struck out 17 Gobblers and tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 Rebel victory.
The Rebels scored single runs in the second, fourth and sixth and two more in the seventh to record the victory. It was a masterful performance that dropped the Gobblers to 8-6 on the season.
M.L.W.R. 5 9 0
Aitkin 0 0 3
WP Sarah Christy
LP Megan Buchholz (6-3)
Megan Buchholz pitched a perfect game as the Aitkin Gobbler softball team defeated the visiting Nevis Tigers 14-0, upping their record to 8-5 on the season. Buchholz struck out eight and got plenty of support offensively from Kortney Lamke who was 2-4 with three runs batted in. Bailey Gabrio, Ella Janzen and Alaina Hagestuen all had two hits as well. Aitkin scored two in the first as Ailie Kullhem doubled, Janzen singled and Lamke singled to make it 2-0. They scored two more in the second as Lamke and Buchholz produced runs and they added 10 more in the fourth to put the game away. Lamke, Bailey Gabrio, Sophie Snyder and Hagestuen all drove in runs in the inning.
Nevis 0 0 2
Aitkin 14 10 0
WP Megan Buchholz (6-2)
LP P. Offerdahl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.