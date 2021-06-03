The Aitkin Gobblers girls finished second and the boys were third at the Great River Conference Track Meet held at Pine City on May 24.
Pine City won the girls event with 198.5 points while Aitkin was a distant second with 107 points. Rush City won the boys event with 204 points just ahead of Pine City with 196. Aitkin was third with 81 points.
Teagan Piecek won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 6.5 inches as well as the triple jump at 33-0.
The girls had two seconds, including the 4x100-meter relay of Piecek, Rae Nyberg, Charlotte Olesen and Kelsi Welle and the 4x400 relay of Madison Hamilton, Emma Ostrowski, McKenzie Kollar and Nyberg. Piecek was third in the 200, Savannah Holm was third in the 100 hurdles and the 4x800 relay of Madison Hamilton, Mallory Leitinger, Allie Ostrowski and Emma Ostrowski finished third.
Anton Roettele had a second for Aitkin in the 110 hurdles and in the high jump to lead the boys.
The Gobblers picked up a pair of seconds by the 4x200 relay team of Mason Boyd, Jack Grell, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams and the 4x100 relay of Boyd, Jackson Cline, Craig Visnovec and Rottele.
The Gobblers will take part in the sub-section meet Thursday at Esko.
Great River Conference Meet
Girls Team Scores
Pine City 198.5, Aitkin 107, Rush City 104, Mille Lacs Raiders 76.5, Braham 71.5, East Central 58.5, Ogilvie 39.5, Hinckley-Finlayson 27.5
Boys Team Scores
Rush City 204, Pine City 196,
Aitkin 81, East Central 55,
Hinckley Finlayson 44, Braham 39, Ogilvie 30
