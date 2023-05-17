Wyatt Mineheine singled up the middle to score the tying run and then scored himself on an error to give the Proctor Rails a come-from-behind 10-inning victory over the visiting Aitkin Gobblers 7-6 last Thursday.
Aitkin had taken the lead 6-5 on a wild pitch in the top of the inning but the Gobblers couldn’t get the third out in the bottom half and lost for the third time this week.
Aitkin took a 3-0 lead in the first as Tanner Nissen doubled, Zack Ehnstrom singled for a run, Craig Ashton singled, Drew Paulbeck drove in a run with a base hit and Jack Setzer brought another home with a single.
Proctor made it 3-2 with a couple of its own in the first and Aitkin added to the lead with a run in the second. Ehnstrom, who had three hits in the game, doubled and Ashton brought him home with his second hit. It was 5-2 in the fourth as Ehnstrom doubled again and Drew Paulbeck singled for the run.
Proctor got a run in the fifth to make it 5-3 and then tied it with two in the sixth. Ian Imhoff singled to bring both runners home for a 5-5 tie.
The game was scoreless until the 10th when Aitkin took the lead. Nissen and John Pularski walked. Ehnstrom bounced into a double play with Nissen taking third. The Rails issued intentional walks to Ashton and Paulbeck to load the bases and Nissen came home on a wild pitch. Tyler Berglund reached base by way of a walk and that set things up for the walk-off hit by Mineheine.
Ehnstrom and Paulbeck were both 3-5, Ehnstrom knocking in a run and Paulbeck bringing home a pair. Ashton was 2-4 with an RBI and Setzer got the other RBI for the Gobblers.
Ehnstrom went the first five giving up five runs, walking six and fanning three. Paulbeck went the final four and two-thirds and walked three and fanned two.
Aitkin 6 9 2
Proctor 7 8 0
WP A.J. Reyelts
LP Drew Paulbeck
The Detroit Lakes Lakers made the most of their long trip May 9 as they swept a twin-bill from the Aitkin Gobblers 7-1 and 20-10 in five innings.
In the opener, Kane Beirne got the start for Aitkin and pitched pretty well, giving up just four hits but didn’t get a lot of help from his defense to take the loss. He struck out eight and walked three in his nearly six innings of work.
Craig Ashton provided the only run for Aitkin with a long home run to right center in the fourth inning. Ehnstrom was 2-4, Nissen, Ashton, Paulbeck, Beirne and Pularski each had one hit in the game.
Lakers 7 4 1
Aitkin 1 7 4
WP Noah Reiber
LP Kane Beirne
The second game was a wild one that saw the Lakers score three runs in the first inning. Aitkin answered with three of their own as Ehnstrom and Ashton singled before Paulbeck tripled to right. Jack Setzer singled in the tying run and it was 3-3.
The Lakers picked up a pair in the second then erupted for eight in the third to go up 13-3. Aitkin again answered with a five spot as Ashton was hit by a pitch, Paulbeck hit into a fielders choice, Beirne walked to load the bases. Setzer singled for a run, Ian McNevin singled for another, Nissen singled for the third run and Ashton and Pularski both were hit by a pitch for the other two runs in the inning. This time the Lakers answered with seven runs in the fourth to make it 20-8.
Aitkin tried to keep the game going and scored twice as Pularski reached on an error, Ehnstrom singled, Ashton doubled to score one run and Paulbeck brought the other run home with a base hit. Aitkin loaded the bases but couldn’t get the run home to keep the game going into the sixth inning.
Ashton took the loss for the Gobblers giving up nine runs, just two of them earned in his two and one-thirds innings of work. Ehnstrom, Ashton, Paulbeck and McNevin each had two hits. Paulbeck knocked in three while Ashton and Setzer each drove in a pair of runs, Pularski, Nissen and McNevin each had one run batted in for the Gobblers.
