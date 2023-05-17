Hayden Workman

Gobbler center fielder Hayden Workman goes high to grab this fly ball against Proctor.

 John Woodrow

Wyatt Mineheine singled up the middle to score the tying run and then scored himself on an error to give the Proctor Rails a come-from-behind 10-inning victory over the visiting Aitkin Gobblers 7-6 last Thursday.

Aitkin had taken the lead 6-5 on a wild pitch in the top of the inning but the Gobblers couldn’t get the third out in the bottom half and lost for the third time this week.

