The Gobbler players had their backs to the wall June 2 at the Section 7AA baseball tournament needing a victory over Pequot Lakes to keep the season alive.
Coach Jeremy Janzen called on senior Jake Anderson to shut down the Patriots, and boy did he deliver.
Anderson pitched 6-1/3 innings of two hit ball and gave his teammates a chance to score some runs and get a much-needed win, 9-1. Anderson, 4-0 on the season, struck out two and walked four, throwing 86 pitches, 49 of them for strikes while the offense banged out seven hits and took advantage of six Patriot errors to up the record to 20-3 and put them into another round of the tourney on June 7.
The Gobblers took a 3-0 lead in the first. Zack MacDonald walked and stole second. Zack Ehnstrom reached on an error that scored MacDonald. Landon Janzen followed with a single for a run and Craig Ashton reached on another error scoring the third run of the inning. The Patriots scored its only run in the third but Aitkin followed with two more in the fourth. Tanner Hills singled and after Carson Kullhem singled, an error scored one run and another boot later in the inning scored another and gave Aitkin a 5-1 lead. The Gobblers put the game away with four runs in the sixth. Kullhem reached on a bunt single, Zack MacDonald walked, Zack Ehnstrom singled, Janzen reached on an error that scored two runs, Gus Sanford brought a run home with a sacrifice fly and a passed ball and scored the final run. Kullhem was 2-3 with a run batted in while Janzen knocked in three on a 1-3 night and Ehnstrom, Jackson, MacDonald, James Erickson and Tanner Hills had the other Gobbler hits in the game.
The Gobblers have struggled in the hitting department in the Section playoffs hitting a lowly .219 after hitting .318 during the regular season. But the Gobbler pitching has been superb as they have allowed the opposition in the four games to hit at a .139 pace.
Pequot Lakes 1 2 6
Aitkin 9 7 0
WP Jake Anderson (4-0)
LP Loge
Max Berrisford singled to deliver the winning run June 2 as the #2 Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers nipped the #3 Aitkin Gobblers in Section 7AA baseball action in Proctor giving the locals their first loss in the double-elimination tournament.
The Gobblers took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh but a walk and a pair of two-out hits gave the ‘Toppers the win. The Gobblers had just four hits in the game, one each by Zack MacDonald, Gus Sanford, Craig Ashton and Jackson MacDonald. Carson Kullhem went the distance, giving up seven hits, walking three and striking out three. Aitkin struggled against Owen Marsocek striking out 13 times in the game. The ‘Toppers took a 1-0 lead into the fourth when Aitkin tied the game as Zack MacDonald singled and came around on a hit from Sanford. Aitkin took a 2-1 in the fifth as Ashton tripled and came home on a base hit from Jackson MacDonald.
Aitkin 2 4 0
Duluth Marshall 3 7 1
WP Owen Marsocek
LP Carson Kullhem (4-1)
Zack Ehnstrom pitched a complete game two-hitter and had the only two hits for his team as the Aitkin Gobblers squeezed out a 1-0 victory over Pequot Lakes in the second game of the Section 7AA baseball tournament, June 1 in Proctor.
The Gobblers scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth as Jackson MacDonald reached on an error with two out, stole second, reached third on a passed ball and scored when Cody Trotter hit a grounder to short that wasn’t handled. Ehnstrom gave up two hits, struck out nine and walked none as he improved his record to 4-0 on the season tossing 97 pitches, 64 for strikes.
Pequot Lakes 0 2 3
Aitkin 1 2 1
WP Zach Ehnstrom (4-0)
LP Nelson
The Aitkin Gobblers opened the Section 7AA baseball tournament in Proctor June 1 and recorded an 8-1 victory over Milaca.
Aitkin led 1-0 in the first but erupted for seven runs in the fourth to give themselves some breathing room. Jesse Goettig went the distance for the Gobblers, scattering five hits, walking four and striking out eight as he moved his record to 4-0. He threw 116 pitches, 71 for strikes. The Gobblers scored in the first as Carson Kullhem walked and came around on a Zack Ehnstrom double. They broke it open in the fourth as Gus Sanford singled, Dayton Hallaway followed with a hit, Craig Ashton singled to load the bases and Jackson MacDonald provided a sacrifice fly. Zack MacDonald singled for two runs, Ehnstrom singled for two more, Landon Janzen tripled for a run and Sanford singled for the final run. Zack MacDonald was 2-3 with two runs batted in, Ehnstrom was 2-3 with three runs batted in and Sanford was 2-3 with one knocked in.
Milaca 1 5 3
Aitkin 8 10 3
WP Jesse Goettig (4-0)
LP Zach Timmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.