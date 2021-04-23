Logan Olson and Joey Simonson combined for a no-hitter as the Aitkin Gobblers opened the 2021 baseball season with a 15-1 win on the road at Pillager April 15.
The offense used 11 hits and 14 walks by Huskies’ pitching to score five runs in each of the second, fifth and seventh innings to pick up the victory.
Olson went the first three innings, walking one and fanning six to pick up the win while Simonson threw the final four with another six strikeouts.
Coach Jeremy Janzen was happy about his pitchers especially.
“We did well,” he said. “Logan and Joey both threw the ball well. We were very happy with their control and velocity for the first game.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Gobblers struck for five in the second. Hunter Hills doubled to right to get things started, then Landon Janzen singled and Hills scored on an error by the pitcher.
Dayton Halloway singled to left with pinch runner Carson Kullhem scoring to make it 2-0 and Hunter Nissen then singled to move Halloway up. Jake Ince delivered both runners for a 4-0 lead.
Caiden Kjelstrom, who had walked earlier in the inning, then scored on a wild pitch as the Gobblers took a 5-0 lead.
The Huskies scored their lone run in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch.
Aitkin scored five more in the fifth when control problems plagued the Huskies. Owen Miller, Hills, Kullhem and Nissen all walked for a 6-0 lead. Olson singled to left, then Aitkin plated four more on an error, another walk and two wild pitches to make the score 10-1 after five.
The Gobblers used more wildness to put five more across in the final inning. Nissen, Kjelstrom and Zach Ehnstrom all walked before Simonson singled, Miller singled, Hills blasted his second double of the game, Anton Kalk doubled and the locals had the 15-1 lead.
Coach Janzen said he likes his hitters.
“We swung at good pitches and put the bat on the ball,” he said. “Very happy with how we did at the plate for the first game.”
Hills and Kullhem each had a pair of hits to lead the offense, while Nissen and Hills each scored three times. Ince and Kalk drove in two runs each as nine different Gobblers registered at least one hit.
Aitkin is scheduled to host Crosby-Ironton at Woock Field April 23.
R H E
Aitkin 15 11 0
Pillager 1 0 3
