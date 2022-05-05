The Pequot Lakes Patriots hosted the Aitkin Gobblers in a Mid-State doubleheader April 27 and the visiting Gobblers took both ends of the twin-bill, 16-3 in the opener and 13-12 in a wild nightcap that saw the Patriots come back from a six-run deficit before falling in the final inning.
The Gobblers scored in every inning of the doubleheader, a rarity even in high school baseball.
The Gobblers used four pitchers with Carson Kullhem throwing the final 1-2/3 to get the win. Aitkin took an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning. Kullhem and Zack Ehnstrom started things with basehits, Landon Janzen hit a fly ball that was dropped with Kullhem scoring on the play. Gus Sanford walked, forcing in another run and Tanner Hills walked for another and it was 3-0.
The Patriots got two back in their half but Aitkin struck again in the second. Kullhem reached on an error, Janzen walked, Craig Ashton hit a sacrifice fly for a run and a 4-2 lead. The Patriots made it 4-3 with a run and the Gobblers added two more in the third. Sanford was hit by a pitch and Hills brought him home with a triple. Jim Erickson’s groundout produced the other run, putting the Gobblers ahead 6-3.
Janzen opened the fourth with a hit followed by an Ashton double and a triple from Sanford, followed by an Erickson bounceout making it 9-3. The host team wasn’t done though. They plated seven runs in their half of the inning and took a 10-9 lead into the final three innings.
Kullhem opened the fifth with a single and stole second. He made third on a passed ball and came home on an Ehnstrom ground ball. The Pats made it 11-10 into the sixth inning. Zack MacDonald walked with two outs and stole second. Kulllhem banged a double, Ehnstrom walked and Janzen was walked intentionally to load the bases. Ashton came up and was nailed with a pitch, forcing home a run and giving the Gobblers a 12-11 lead.
Again the Patriots evened things up in their half sending the game to the seventh all tied up at 12-12. Sanford reached on a hit by pitch, stole second and came home on an error at third, making it 13-12. Kullhem retired the Patriots in the seventh and the Gobblers had the sweep and a 4-0 record.
Kullhem finished 3-6 with four runs scored, Sanford was 1-2 and knocked in three runs and Ashton was 1-2 with two runs batted in.
Aitkin 13 11 2
Pequot Lakes 12 8 4
WP Carson Kullhem (2-0)
LP Caden Nelson
The Gobblers flexed their muscles in the opener as they stroked three home runs and pounded out 12 hits while getting a nice start from Zack Ehnstrom who went the distance on the hill, allowing just two hits and one earned run.
The Patriots got their three runs before the Gobblers came to the plate but then didn’t score again as Aitkin moved to 3-0 on the season.
The Gobblers, trailing 3-0 made short work of that deficit in their half of the first inning. Carson Kullhem walked and Ehnstrom homered to right to cut it to 3-2. Landon Janzen followed with a homer of his own and it was tied at 3-3. The inning continued as Craig Ashton walked and Dayton Hallaway singled to center. Tanner Hills doubled for a run and Aitkin had the lead at 4-3 after one inning.
Two more runs in the second made it 6-3. Kullhem and Ehnstrom both singled. Kullhem was picked off at third but Janzen hit his second homer of the game for two runs and a 6-3 lead after two innings.
Five runs in the third put the game on ice as Jackson MacDonald walked, Zack MacDonald had a bunt single and Kullhem rapped a double for a 7-3 lead. Ehnstrom reached on an error to reload the bases. Janzen walked for one run, and two
wild pitches scored another pair of runs. Ashton walked and later scored on an error and the lead ballooned to 11-3.
Aitkin scored five more in the fourth. Zack MacDonald and Kullhem both doubled, Ehnstrom walked and Janzen was hit with a pitch. Hallaway grounded out for a run, Kullhem scored on another error, Jim Erickson, running for Janzen, scored on a wild pitch and Gus Sanford who was also hit by a pitch came in on a wild pitch for the final run and a 16-3 victory.
The Gobbler offense saw Kullhem go 3-4 with a pair of runs batted in, Ehnstrom was 2-3 with two runs batted in, Janzen was 2-2 and knocked in three, Zack MacDonald was 2-3 and Hallaway was 2-4. Ehnstrom picked up the win while fanning three and not issuing a walk.
Pequot Lakes 3 2 5
Aitkin 16 12 2
WP Zach Ehnstrom (1-0)
LP Clay Erickson
