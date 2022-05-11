The Aitkin Gobblers split a pair of games at Hinckley-Finlayson May 7, beating Esko 1-0 in the opening game and dropping its first game of the season in an 8-0 loss to St. Anthony Village.
Aitkin mustered only three hits in the win over Esko, one each from Carson Kullhem, Dayton Hallaway and Tanner Hills. Hills singled to open the third inning and later scored after a hit by Kullhem. That was it as Zack Ehnstrom pitched six innings and Kullhem got through the seventh for the victory. Ehnstrom walked three and fanned seven in his six innings and gave up four hits.
Aitkin 1 3 1
Esko 0 4 1
WP Zack Ehnstrom (2-0)
LP C Haugen
ST. ANTHONY VILLAGE
St. Anthony Village got a great pitching performance from Bergen Bauman as he scattered four Gobbler hits, fanned 11 and didn’t walk a hitter. Kullhem, Zack MacDonald, Craig Ashton and James Erickson each had one hit for the Gobblers who saw its record fall to 6-1 on the season.
The winners scored a run in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and another in the seventh. Jesse Goettig started for the Gobblers, going three innings, giving up three runs, walked one and struck out five and took the loss. John McGuire, Tanner Hills and Jake Anderson followed Goettig to the mound.
St. Anthony 8 7 1
Aitkin 0 4 2
WP Bergen Bauman
LP Jesse Goettig (0-1)
CROSBY-IRONTON
The Aitkin Gobblers swept the season series against the C-I Rangers with an 11-1 victory in a game scheduled for Woock Field but played in Crosby due to field conditions.
The Gobblers led the entire way as they picked up three in the first in the game played May 2. The win keeps the locals unbeaten at 5-0 on the year.
Carson Kullhem got the Gobblers going in the first with a double, Zack MacDonald walked, Zack Ehnstrom walked and Landon Janzen delivered a run and two more scored on an error. It became 7-0 in the second. Tanner Hills, MacDonald singled for a 4-0 lead, Ehnstrom singled, Janzen grounded out for another run and John McGuire, running for Janzen, came home on a passed ball. Two more runs in the third made it 9-0 as Jesse Goettig singled, Kullhem grounded out with Goettig scoring, Zack MacDonald walked and scored on an error. Gus Sanford doubled to lead off the fourth, Dayton Hallaway singled and later scored on a passed ball for the final run.
Kullhem, Ehnstrom, Sanford, Hallaway and Hills all had two hits while Janzen had a pair of runs batted in. Five Gobbler pitchers each threw an inning and they gave up just two hits, walked three and struck out 11. They threw 82 pitches, 54 of them for strikes.
C- Ironton 1 2 3
Aitkin 11 13 0
WP Jake Anderson (2-0)
LP C. Lingen
