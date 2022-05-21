The Aitkin Gobbler track teams continued a great season on May 10 as both the boys and girls teams captured first place in the East Central Invite.
The boys finished with 131 points as they had three first place finishes, three second places and two third places.
Aitkin got a first from the 4x200 relay team of Alex Palm, Anton Roettele, Jacob and Jaelend Williams who ran a time of 1:37.21. The same four won the 4x100 relay in a time of 47.10. Palm also won the 300m hurdles in 44.28. Tyler Franke was second in the 3200m run, Mason Boyd was second in the triple jump and the 4x800 relay team of Franke, Breckyn Williams, Clayton Purdy and Lucas Moen also had a runnerup finish. Third places went to Jaelend Williams in the triple jump, Roettele in the high jump and the 110m hurdles, Moen in the 800m, and the 4x400 relay of Lucas Moen, Jacob Moen, Blake Larson and Eion Quiel.
The ladies did another great job amassing 177.5 points for first place.
They produced four firsts, Teagan Piecek in both the long jump with a jump of 15’2” and the triple jump with a leap of 31’4”, Tika May in the 300m hurdles in a time of 52.86 and the 4x100 relay team of Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jillian Cline and Rae Nyberg. Emma Jacobson was second in the triple jump and the 4x200 relay team of Ellory Grund, Savannah Holm, Emma Miles and Brita Westman also finished runnerup. Thirds went to Holm in the 100m hurdles and the triple jump, Nyberg in the 100m, Kira Hamilton in the 800m and the 1600m run, Allie Ostrowski in the 3200m, Madelyn Strohmayer in the pole vault and Aiesha Alarab in the discus.
