The Aitkin Gobbler boys and girls track teams got an early start on the season March 26 as they traveled to Foley for the Braham indoor competition.
The girls won the meet with 119 points, 21 better than the next team, while the boys finished second in their division.
Aitkin got two first-place finishes from Rae Nyberg as she ran the 55 dash in 7.7 and the 400m in 1:05.5. Savannah Holm won the 55m in a time of 10.2 and Madelyn Strohmayer in the triple jump with a leap of 28’6.25.
Second place finishers included Brita Westman in the long jump and Teagan Piecek in both the triple jump and 200m.
The 4x400 relay team of Madison Hamilton, Emma Ostrowski, Westman and Nyberg was second and the sprint medley team of Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jessica Much and Emma Miles also finished second.
MacKenzie Hamilton and Piecek had thirds in the 55 hurdles and long jump respectively, while the 4x200 team of Much, Emma Jacobson, MacKenzie Hamilton and Miles were also third.
The boys had a couple firsts, Jaelend Williams in the triple jump with a leap of 37’5, while the 4x200 relay team of Mason Boyd, Anton Roettele, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams also finished in the top spot in 1:44.4.
Jaelend also had a second in the 200m in 25.5 and two relay teams were second, the 4x800 team of Tyler Franke, Clayton Purdy, Breckyn Williams and Lucas Moen and the sprint medley team of Boyd, Jackson Cline, Roettele and Jacob Williams.
Aitkin had third place finishes from Craig Visnovec in the 55 hurdles, Franke in the 1600m run and the 4x400 relay team of Moen, Breckyn Williams, Eion Quiel and Jacob Williams.
Coach Adam Carlson was excited after the team’s first competition, “It went really well, happy with both teams. They’ve worked hard and it showed in this first meet.”
Next up for the team is a meet in McGregor April 5.
