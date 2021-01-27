The two boys basketball teams that took the court at Aitkin High School Jan. 23 were certainly different – and the play showed it.
The Pillager Huskies came to town with a 2-1 record to play Aitkin, a team trying to get its first game in the books after a COVID-19 quarantine.
Thirty-six minutes later, the Huskies had their third win at 76-59 and the locals found a few things they need to work on going into play this week.
Pillager won in spite of a 35-point performance by the Gobblers’ Hunter Nissen.
“The layoff really hurt us,” said first-year head coach Scott Stanfield. “We got some practice time in and then had to sit for almost a week. We are still waiting to get some kids back.”
Pillager started with a pair of buckets before Nissen scored 5 straight points for a 5-4 Gobbler lead.
That would be Aitkin’s last lead of the game, though they closed to within 4 in the second half. The Huskies used some balanced scoring to keep the Gobblers at bay and enjoyed the lead at 26-16, bringing a Gobbler timeout with 7:56 left in the half.
Zach MacDonald scored to make it 29-21 later in the half but a 3-pointer by Cole Hiltner and a bucket by Tytan Skeesick upped the lead to 34-21 before Eli Christy buried a three to close it to 34-24.
It was 41-25 when Gus Sanford found Alex Palm with a sweet pass and an easy deuce for Aitkin but the Huskies had the answer again and ended the half with a 44-31 lead.
The second half saw the two teams matching baskets and it was 47-36 when Nissen got hot again. He nailed a pair of 3-pointers to close it to 47-42 with 13:25 to play.
Buckets by Griffin Decker and A.J. Gratke made it 51-42 but Landon Janzen scored and then hit a pair of free throws and it was back to five at 51-46.
It was 56-46 when Nissen buried a pair of 3-pointers and the Gobblers had it down to 56-52. That was as close as it would get, as the Huskies battled back with a pair of threes of their own and then a bucket by Parker Schaefer made the score 64-52 with 7:45 to play in the game.
Sanford hit a three and Nissen drove the lane for 2 but Pillager went on a 10-0 run and finished off the win.
Nissen led all scorers with 35 points, while Alex Palm added 6, Sanford had 5, MacDonald and Janzen each had 4, Christy had 3 and Jaelend Williams had 2.
Stanfield saw some positives in the loss.
“We’ll be fine when we get everybody back and get some consistent practice time,” the coach said. “I’m happy with the way our young kids played, Eli, Gus and Landon all did well.
“Hunter is going to score a lot of points for us, he’s such a great shooter. In this game we got beaten off the dribble too much and that’s just because they have played three games and this was our first,” he added.
Aitkin was scheduled to play Pequot Lakes Tuesday and then host Staples-Motley Friday night.
Pillager 44 32 – 76
Aitkin 31 28 – 59
