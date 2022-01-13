The Aitkin Gobblers played a good first half to keep up with the visiting Cloquet Lumberjacks but struggled to control the ’Jacks senior, Connor Barney, as he scored 31 points in the Jan. 6 win over the Gobblers 73-55.
The two teams were deadlocked at 42-42 in the second half but Cloquet outscored Aitkin 31-13 over the final 12 minutes to pick up the win.
Barney scored the first six points of the game, but Alex Palm got the Gobblers on the board and Zack MacDonald followed with a three to make it 6-5.
Cloquet continued to lead until Eli Christy tied the game at 14-14 with a three-pointer. After Barney scored, MacDonald hit another three and the Gobblers led 17-16. Gus Sanford nailed a three and a minute later, after a ’Jacks bucket, MacDonald hit another trey to put Aitkin in the lead at 23-18.
The last four minutes of the half belonged to Cloquet as they went on a 10-0 run. MacDonald hit another trey and Sanford scored the final Gobbler points of the half and it was 39-33 at the break.
It was 42-42 in the second, but Cloquet used its speed and fast break to move the lead up to as many as 19 following a dunk from Barney at 69-50.
Christy scored five and Alex Palm and Gus Sanford each scored four in that 31-13 ’Jacks run to end the game.
MacDonald led Aitkin with 17 points while Sanford scored 12, Palm and Christy had eight apiece, Landon Janzen had six and Jaelend Williams and Micah Lane each had two points. Aitkin shot just four free throws, making one while the ’Jacks were 13-16.
Cloquet 39 34 73
Aitkin 33 22 55
The Pillager Huskies proved to be terrible hosts Jan. 7 as they started strong and ran away with a 62-42 victory over the Aitkin Gobblers.
Aitkin trailed at the break 30-13 and although the team outscored the Huskies in the second half, the lead was too much to overcome as they saw their record fall to 2-6 on the season.
Tough shooting was a big factor as the Gobblers were just 14-61 from the field and a dismal 2-21 from beyond the arc. They did hit 12-23 from the free throw line for the game.
Gus Sanford was the only Gobbler in double figures as he scored 13. Jaelend Williams added nine, Zack MacDonald had eight, Alex Palm had six and Eli Christy, Braedyn Smith and Blaise Sanford each had two points in the contest.
Coach Scott Stanfield saw a problem with his team early on, “We got off to a poor start and weren’t ready to play basketball. We looked tired and played sloppy which falls on me as a coach. Lesson learned about creating our own energy.”
Aitkin 13 29 42
Pillager 30 32 62
The Gobblers are back in action Jan.13 at Wadena-Deer Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.