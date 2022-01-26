The Aitkin boys basketball team gave the unbeaten C-I Rangers all they wanted before falling 58-55 in overtime Jan. 18 at Crosby-Ironton.
The Rangers outscored the Gobblers 14-11 in the extra session, hitting 10-11 from the free throw line in the overtime. Gus Sanford led a balanced Gobbler scoring attack with 13 while Jaelend Williams and Zack MacDonald each had 12 and Landon Janzen had 11. Carsen Turk led the Rangers with 18 points. The Rangers move to 13-0 with the win while the Gobblers fell to 3-7 with the loss.
It was an even game as Aitkin was 20-51 from the field for 39% while the Rangers were 20-43 for 46%. The Gobblers were 11-16 from the charity stripe while the Rangers were 13-17. C-I was 5-15 from beyond the arc while Aitkin was 4-17.
Aitkin 21 23 11 55
C-Ironton 23 21 14 58
It was a wild night of basketball at the Aitkin High School gym Jan. 21 as the Park Rapids Panthers came to town and escaped with a 67-56 Mid-State Conference victory.
Nick Michaelson, the Panthers 6-foot 7-inch post player scored 35 points in the win and was a force on both ends of the court. It was a one-point game at the half and Aitkin led by as many as six in the second half but ran out of gas in the late going. The Panthers scored 13 straight points after the Gobblers took a 54-52 lead with 3:18 remaining. The only Gobbler points in the final three minutes were two free throws by Jaelend Williams.
The Gobblers jumped out 5-0 early on as Zack MacDonald scored and then hit a three. Michaelson scored but Landon Janzen hit a bucket bringing an early Panther timeout. Williams hit a bucket and a free throw for a 10-2 lead and the two teams traded baskets for the next 10 minutes. It was 26-18 when Janzen hit a three and when MacDonald hit another trey Aitkin had a 29-21 edge. Soon after MacDonald went to the bench with his second foul and over the final three minutes the Panthers took advantage. They scored 11 of the final 13 points of the half to take the lead at 32-31 at the break.
Gus Sanford and MacDonald opened the second half with three-pointers for a 37-32 Gobbler lead. Blaise Sanford upped it to 38-32 with a free throw but a three-point play by Michaelson and a hoop by Noah Morris cut it to 38-37. Williams hit a hoop off a missed shot but the Panthers answered with seven straight points before Williams scored again. The game went back and forth until Sanford’s three ball put Aitkin ahead 52-50. Michaelson and Alex Palm traded hoops for a 54-52 Aitkin lead but that was the last lead of the night for the Gobblers as the Panthers made that run that took them to the win.
Williams had a big night scoring a season high 20 points to lead the Gobblers. MacDonald added 14, Palm had eight, Gus Sanford had six, Janzen had five, Eli Christy had two and Blaise Sanford had a free throw. Michaelson had 35 and was tough to stop. Williams gave up the battle plan against the big man, “We knew he was going to get his points and we knew they had some three-point shooters so we tried to keep them from beating us from the outside. We kept him away from the basket on our offensive end and got some nice buckets but I think we tired a little at the end.”
Aitkin was just 6-15 from the line, several at key points in the game while the Panthers were 13-18.
Park Rapids 32 35 67
Aitkin 31 25 56
